Multi Indicator to EA

📌 Multi Indicator EA – Flexible Signal Confirmation Expert Advisor

Multi Indicator EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade based on signals from multiple external indicators.
It allows you to combine up to 8 custom indicators, each with its own settings (timeframe, buffer index, signal direction, and threshold).
Once a predefined number of indicators (MinConfirm) agree on the same direction, the EA automatically opens a Buy or Sell order.

✅ Key Features:

  • Use up to 8 external custom indicators simultaneously.

  • Multi-timeframe support for each indicator.

  • Spread filter to avoid trading in unfavorable conditions.

  • Flexible risk management: Lots, StopLoss, TakeProfit, Slippage.

  • OnlyOneOrder option to prevent multiple trades at once.

  • Compatible with Forex pairs, Gold, Indices, and more.

  • Operates on closed candles only to reduce false signals.

⚙️ Main Inputs:

  • Lots: Lot size per trade.

  • StopLoss / TakeProfit: Stop loss and take profit in points.

  • MinConfirm: Minimum number of indicators required to confirm a trade.

  • MaxSpreadPoints: Maximum allowed spread for trade entry.

  • MagicNumber: Unique ID to manage EA trades.

  • Per-indicator settings: (Enable / Indicator file name / Timeframe / Buffer index / Direction / Threshold).

📊 How It Works:

  1. At the close of each new candle, the EA checks the signals from all enabled indicators.

  2. It counts the Buy votes and Sell votes.

  3. If the required MinConfirm is reached:

    • Opens a Buy trade if the Buy votes dominate.

    • Opens a Sell trade if the Sell votes dominate.

  4. Trades are managed automatically with predefined SL and TP.


