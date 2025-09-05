Multi Indicator to EA
- Utilitaires
- Amor Atmania
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
📌 Multi Indicator EA – Flexible Signal Confirmation Expert Advisor
Multi Indicator EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade based on signals from multiple external indicators.
It allows you to combine up to 8 custom indicators, each with its own settings (timeframe, buffer index, signal direction, and threshold).
Once a predefined number of indicators (MinConfirm) agree on the same direction, the EA automatically opens a Buy or Sell order.
✅ Key Features:
-
Use up to 8 external custom indicators simultaneously.
-
Multi-timeframe support for each indicator.
-
Spread filter to avoid trading in unfavorable conditions.
-
Flexible risk management: Lots, StopLoss, TakeProfit, Slippage.
-
OnlyOneOrder option to prevent multiple trades at once.
-
Compatible with Forex pairs, Gold, Indices, and more.
-
Operates on closed candles only to reduce false signals.
⚙️ Main Inputs:
-
Lots: Lot size per trade.
-
StopLoss / TakeProfit: Stop loss and take profit in points.
-
MinConfirm: Minimum number of indicators required to confirm a trade.
-
MaxSpreadPoints: Maximum allowed spread for trade entry.
-
MagicNumber: Unique ID to manage EA trades.
-
Per-indicator settings: (Enable / Indicator file name / Timeframe / Buffer index / Direction / Threshold).
📊 How It Works:
-
At the close of each new candle, the EA checks the signals from all enabled indicators.
-
It counts the Buy votes and Sell votes.
-
If the required MinConfirm is reached:
-
Opens a Buy trade if the Buy votes dominate.
-
Opens a Sell trade if the Sell votes dominate.
-
-
Trades are managed automatically with predefined SL and TP.