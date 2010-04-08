Real Liquidity

This indicator incorporates built-in volume statistics, identifying true liquidity zones based on real-time trading volume and comparing it to the volume of the last 500 candlesticks.

Based on the identified results, liquidity zones are plotted on the chart, indicating potential price swings.

We typically identify key liquidity zones that have not yet been breached in larger timeframes, then look for suitable entry opportunities in smaller timeframes.

When the price touches a key liquidity zone, we exit the position.