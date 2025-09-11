MultiTimeframe Divergence Pro

Sell Signall Dmitriy Kashevich Göstergeler

This indicator is named so for a reason, because it will show the reverse side of the market. It has several math indicators built in that are tuned to show the best signals for currency pairs! Ideally proved to be in work on the M5-M15 no more and no less! Only at the same time it shows up to 86.5% of correct signals! The settings include the colors of the arrows, the alert, and the same parameters so that you can reconfigure the indicator and trade on cryptocurrency and raw materials! If