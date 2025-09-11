MultiTimeframe Divergence Pro

Multi-TimeFrame Divergence Pro — Quick Start Guide 📘


Thank you for purchasing Multi-TimeFrame Divergence Pro — a powerful, non-repainting divergence scanner designed for precision traders.

This guide will help you set up and use the indicator effectively without overwhelming you with technical details.


⚙️ Installation & Setup

  1. Apply to Chart
    Drag and drop the indicator onto any MT4 chart (any symbol, any timeframe).
  1. Basic Settings (Inputs Tab)
    Adjust these to match your trading style:
    • Enable_Alerts — Turn ON to get pop-up + sound alerts.
    • Bullish_Alert_Sound / Bearish_Alert_Sound — Choose your alert tones.
    • Alert_Cooldown_Seconds — Wait time between alerts (default: 300 = 5 min).
    • Min_Price_Move_Pips — Minimum price movement to consider (default: 5.0).
    • Use_Sync_Mode — ON = stricter, high-confluence signals (recommended).
    • Min_Synced_Timeframes — If Sync Mode ON, set minimum TFs that must agree (e.g., 2 out of 3).
    • Use_Candle_Filter — Keep ON for higher accuracy (strongly recommended).
    • Show_Historical_Signals — Show past signals on chart load (turn OFF for faster load).

    • Select Timeframes to Scan
      Enable/disable M15, M30, H1, etc. — more TFs = stronger signals, fewer triggers.

    • Choose Oscillators
      Toggle RSI, Stochastic, MACD, CCI — more enabled = more confirmation.

    📈 How to Read Signals

    • 🟢 Lime Arrow (Below Price) = Bullish Reversal Signal
      → Consider BUY opportunities or closing SHORT positions
    • 🟠 Orange Arrow (Above Price) = Bearish Reversal Signal
      → Consider SELL opportunities or closing LONG positions.

    💡 Arrows appear only at the close of a candle — never during formation.
    💡 Labels show which timeframes confirmed the signal — no need to guess.

    🎯 Best Practices

    • Use on M5, M15, or H1 charts for best results.
    • Combine with key support/resistance levels or trendlines.
    • Wait for price confirmation (e.g., break of high/low) after arrow appears.
    • Start with Use_Sync_Mode = true and Min_Synced_Timeframes = 2 for high-confidence trades.
    • Always keep Use_Candle_Filter = true — it significantly improves signal quality.

    🛑 Important Notes

    • Arrows will not repaint — what you see is final.
    • Alerts are throttled — you won’t get spammed.
    • Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto — any liquid market.
    • For optimal performance, avoid applying to too many charts simultaneously.

    ⚠️ Important: This indicator uses proprietary sync and timing logic. Any attempt to reverse-engineer, decompile, or imitate its behavior violates the license agreement and copyright law. Updates and support are provided only to verified buyers.


    Thank you for trusting Multi-TimeFrame Divergence Pro. Trade smart, trade safe. 🚀


    © 2025 Divergence Pro. All rights reserved.


