VTEC Turbo EA

EA Name: osasFXea VTEC TURBO v1 - GER40 Specialist

(The High-Return, Low-Capital Pending Order EA)

Short Description (Tagline):

Achieve explosive growth with a small account! The VTEC TURBO v1 is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor for the GER40 (DAX40), designed to target 15-30% daily profit from a minimum deposit of just $20. It uses a smart pending order strategy with dynamic trailing to capitalize on the DAX's volatility efficiently.

Full Description:

Welcome to the osasFXea VTEC TURBO v1, the specialist EA that makes the German DAX accessible to everyone. Built for high returns on low capital, this EA is designed to target 15-30% daily profit growth starting from a minimal account balance of just $20.

This EA avoids dangerous strategies like martingale. Instead, it uses a sophisticated and disciplined pending order system, specifically calibrated for the GER40's volatility. It strategically places orders and employs dynamic trailing stops to manage risk and protect your capital while chasing ambitious profit targets.

Ideal for traders who want to:

Start with a very small account ($20+).

Aim for high percentage returns daily.

Trade the volatile GER40/DAX market hands-free.

Use a disciplined, non-martingale strategy.

Key Features & Advantages:

LOW MINIMUM DEPOSIT: Start trading and growing your account with as little as $20 .

HIGH DAILY RETURN TARGET: The strategy is fine-tuned to target 15-30% profit per day under optimal market conditions.

GER40 (DAX40) SPECIALIST: Optimized for the volatility and pip value of the German index.

SMART PENDING ORDER SYSTEM: Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders strategically, ensuring entries on confirmed momentum rather than chasing the market.

DYNAMIC ORDER TRAILING: Pending orders intelligently "trail" the price, improving entry points and maximizing potential profit.

PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT: Includes spread filter, lot normalization, and margin checks. For best results, use with a broker where GER40 spread is MAX 50-80 pips.

AUTOMATIC TRAILING STOP LOSS: Locks in profits and manages risk automatically on all open trades.

Input Parameters (Fully Customizable):

SL : Stop Loss in pips.

OrderDistance : Distance for pending order placement (pips).

SpreadLimit (Recommended: 50-80 ): Crucial setting. Max allowable spread for trade execution (pips).

TrailDistSl : Trailing Stop Distance for open trades (pips).

TrailDistOrder : Trailing Distance for adjusting pending orders (pips).

LotSize : Fixed trade lot size (Set to 0.1 for a $20 account).

MagicNumber : Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

CandlesPerTrade : Cooldown period between trade attempts.

EnableDebug : Switch for detailed log output.

Recommended Settings & Broker:

Symbol: GER40 or DAX40 .

Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute) .

Minimum Deposit: $20

Lot Size: 0.10

Broker Requirement: CRITICAL. Must use a broker with TIGHT SPREADS on GER40. The SpreadLimit should be set between 50 and 80 pips for the strategy to perform as intended. ECN/Raw Spread accounts are highly recommended.

VPS: Recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation.

Important Disclaimer:

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The 15-30% daily profit is a historical observation from backtests and live runs under favorable market conditions with a reliable low-spread broker. Trading leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.

Support & Updates:

Purchase includes dedicated support and future updates to ensure continued performance.

Start your journey to high-percentage returns today. With a minimal $20 deposit, the VTEC TURBO v1 can be your engine for aggressive account growth. Add it to your terminal now!