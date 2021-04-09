Market Pending Risk Manangerpro

📊 Market & Pending Risk Manager EA Operation Manual
Market & Pending Risk Manager is a professional MT5 trading panel EA that integrates multiple functions such as market order trading, pending order trading, risk management, and trailing stop loss, providing traders with a comprehensive trading solution.

⭐ Core Advantages

🚀 Intelligent Dual-Mode Trading

  • Market Order Mode: One-click buy/sell for fast execution
  • Pending Order Mode: Precise entry to wait for the optimal timing
  • Seamless Switching: Freely switch between the two modes with a single click

🛡️ Professional Risk Management

  • Fixed Amount Risk: Set the maximum loss amount for each trade
  • Percentage Risk: Control risk based on the proportion of account balance
  • Automatic Lot Size Calculation: Intelligently calculate the optimal trading volume according to the stop-loss distance

📈 Visual Trading Lines

  • Drag-and-Drop Operation: Directly drag on the chart to adjust stop-loss and take-profit prices
  • Real-Time Calculation: Dynamically display risk-reward ratio, lot size, and risk amount
  • Color-Coded Zones: Intuitively show risk zone (red) and profit zone (green)

🔄 Intelligent Trailing Stop Loss

  • Custom Activation Condition: Set the number of pips of profit required to activate the trailing stop loss
  • Flexible Stop-Loss Distance: Adjustable trailing distance for the trailing stop loss
  • Automatic Tracking: No manual intervention required, automatically protecting profits

📊 Comprehensive Position Management

  • Real-Time Information Display: Position lot size, number of orders, and floating P&L
  • One-Click Close Function: Close buy orders, sell orders, or all positions respectively
  • Partial Close: Support closing 1/2 or 1/3 of the position
  • Breakeven Function: One-click move all positions to the breakeven price

📋 Detailed Operation Guide

🎯 1. Risk Settings

💰 Fixed Amount Mode

  1. Click the 💰 Risk Amount button to activate
  2. Set the risk amount in the input box (e.g.: $100)
  3. The system will automatically calculate the lot size based on the stop-loss distance

📊 Percentage Mode

  1. Click the 📊 Risk Percent button to activate
  2. Set the risk percentage in the input box (e.g.: 1%)
  3. The system will calculate the risk amount based on the account balance

🎯 2. Market Order Trading Process

Step 1: Select Mode

  • Click 💹 Market Order to enter the market order trading mode

Step 2: Draw Stop-Loss Line

  • Click the ✏️ Draw SL button
  • A red stop-loss line will appear on the chart
  • Drag to adjust to the appropriate stop-loss position

Step 3: Set Parameters

  • Split: Set the number of split orders (e.g.: 2 means placing orders in 2 batches)
  • R:R: Set the risk-reward ratio (e.g.: 2.0 means the profit target is twice the risk)

Step 4: Execute Trade

  • Click 📈 Buy to execute a buy order
  • Click 📉 Sell to execute a sell order
  • The system will automatically calculate the take-profit position and place the order

🎯 3. Pending Order Trading Process

Step 1: Select Mode

  • Click 📄 Pending Order to enter the pending order trading mode

Step 2: Draw Trading Lines

  • Click ✏️ Draw SL to draw the stop-loss line (red)
  • Click ✏️ Draw Entry to draw the entry line (yellow)
  • Drag to adjust to the appropriate positions

Step 3: Set Parameters

  • Split: Set the number of split orders
  • R:R: Set the risk-reward ratio

Step 4: Submit Pending Order

  • Click ✅ Pend to submit the pending order
  • The system will automatically identify the order type (Buy Stop/Sell Stop/Buy Limit/Sell Limit)

🎯 4. Trailing Stop Loss Settings

Parameter Configuration

  • Trailing: Trailing stop loss distance (e.g.: 2000 pips)
  • Start: Activation condition (e.g.: Activate after 1000 pips of profit)
  • Enable/Disable: Turn the trailing stop loss function on/off

Working Principle

  1. After the position profit reaches the activation pips, the trailing stop loss starts working
  2. When the price moves in a favorable direction, the stop loss automatically tracks it
  3. When the price retraces, the stop loss remains at the highest level

🎯 5. Position Management Functions

One-Click Close

  • 🟢 Close Buys: Close all buy orders
  • 🔴 Close Sells: Close all sell orders
  • 🗑️ Delete Pendings: Delete all pending orders

Partial Close

  • ½ Close Half: Close half of the position
  • ⅓ Close 1/3: Close one-third of the position

Breakeven Function

  • 🟩 Breakeven: Move the stop loss of all positions to the opening price

🎨 Interface Personalization

👁️ Display Control

  • 🟩 Show/Hide Breakeven: Show/hide the breakeven line
  • 📈 Show/Hide Trade Marks: Show/hide trade markers
  • ◄ ►: Hide/show the right-side panel

🎯 Intelligent Tips

  • Hover the mouse over the lines to display detailed information
  • Display a confirmation message after a successful trade
  • Display a warning prompt for incorrect operations

⚠️ Risk Control

  • Minimum stop-loss distance protection
  • Automatic verification of lot size range
  • Automatic correction of invalid parameters

💡 Usage Tips

🎯 Best Practices

  1. Set risk first, then draw lines: Ensure the risk of each trade is controllable
  2. Set a reasonable risk-reward ratio: A risk-reward ratio of 1:2 or higher is recommended
  3. Make good use of the split function: Build and close large positions in batches
  4. Enable trailing stop loss: Protect realized profits

📊 Parameter Recommendations

  • Risk Percentage: It is recommended not to exceed 2% of the account
  • Trailing Stop Loss Distance: Adjust according to the volatility of the trading instrument (usually 20-50 pips)
  • Activation Condition: It is recommended to set it to 1-2 times the stop-loss distance

🎨 Interface Optimization

  • The right-side panel can be hidden to save screen space
  • Trade markers can be turned off to keep the chart clean
  • The breakeven line can be displayed to monitor the breakeven point


