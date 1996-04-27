This EA partially closes each open order with a lot size greater than the user-defined closing value.





For example:

If you open an order for 0.50 or lower and the closing value you set is 0.50, it will do nothing.

If you open an order of 0.60 it will instantly transform your 0.60 order into a 0.10 order.

This is very useful if you have a small account and the minimum lot size for an asset is too high for you.





Doing this manually can be dangerous due to the time it takes.

With the Partial Close MT5 EA, it takes less than a second.