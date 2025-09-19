GW News Filter

GW News Filter

Filter trading around high-impact news. Avoid entries/exits during risky time windows using MetaTrader’s Calendar API or your own CSV files.

Works in live, demo and Strategy Tester · Source: API or CSV · Per-currency files · Entry/Exit flags · Diagnostics (0–4)


Features

Works in real accounts, demo, and Strategy Tester

Choose between:

  • 0 = Auto (API for live/demo, CSV for Strategy Tester)
  • 1 = API (MetaTrader’s built-in calendar)
  • 2 = CSV (per-currency files, e.g. EUR.csv, USD.csv, ALL.csv)


Configure:

  • Minimum importance (Low, Moderate, High)
  • Window seconds before/after news
  • Include global “ALL” events
  • Separate flags for filtering entries and filtering exits
  • Lightweight wrapper class for easy integration
  • Diagnostic logging (levels 0–4) for testing and debugging



Installation

  1. Copy MQL5/Libraries/GWNewsFilterLib.ex5
  2. Copy MQL5/Include/Greaterwaves/GWNewsFilterLib.mqh
  3. Include in your EA/indicator:
    #include <Greaterwaves/GWNewsFilterLib.mqh>


Quick Start

Create the filter once (e.g. in OnInit). If testing with CSV, set the folder with SetCsvLocation() .

int OnInit()
{
   if(!g.Create(_Symbol,
                InpFilterEntry, InpFilterExit,
                InpMinImp, InpIncludeAll,
                InpBefore, InpAfter,
                InpDiagLevel, InpSource))
   {
      Print("GWNF: failed to create instance (Did you copy GWNewsFilterLib.ex5 into MQL5/Libraries/ ?)");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
   }

   // If using CSV (or running in Tester), set the CSV location
   if(InpSource==1 || (int)MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)!=0)
   {
      if(!g.SetCsvLocation(InpCsvBaseRel, InpCsvUseCommon))
         Print("GWNF: SetCsvLocation() failed.");
   }

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}


Then rebuild the window once per bar and act on it:

void OnTick()
{
   datetime bar = (datetime)iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0);
   if(bar == g_last) return;
   g_last = bar;

   if(!g.RebuildWindow())
   {
      Print("GWNF: RebuildWindow() returned false.");
      return;
   }

   const int active = g.GetFilteringEventsCount();

   if(active > 0)
   {
      // Filter is active → skip entries / manage exits
   }
   else
   {
      // Filter is inactive → outside events window
   }
}


CSV Preparation Guide 

Each row in the CSV must contain the following 16 columns, in this exact order:

  1. VALUE_ID → Unique numeric ID for the value (use any integer, e.g. `10001`)
  2. EVENT_ID → Unique numeric ID for the event (e.g. `20001`)
  3. TIME → Event time in `YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM:SS` format
  4. PERIOD → Period string (may be left blank if not used)
  5. REVISION → Integer revision number (usually `0`)
  6. ACTUAL → Actual reported value (leave empty if unknown)
  7. PREVIOUS → Previous reported value (leave empty if unknown)
  8. REVISED_PREV → Revised previous value (leave empty if unknown)
  9. FORECAST → Forecasted value (leave empty if unknown)
  10. IMPACT_TYPE → Integer (0=none, 1=positive, 2=negative, 3=neutral). Can be `0` if not needed.
  11. CURRENCY → Currency code (`USD`, `EUR`, `JPY`, … or `ALL`)
  12. COUNTRY_CODE → Country code (`US`, `EU`, `GB`, …)
  13. COUNTRY_ID → Numeric ID (can be `0` if not relevant)
  14. IMPORTANCE → `LOW`, `MODERATE`, or `HIGH`
  15. EVENT_CODE → Short machine-friendly identifier (`cpi`, `gdp`, `trade-balance`)
  16. NAME → Human-friendly event name


    Example rows:

    10001;20001;2025.08.28 12:30:00;;0;3.4;3.2;;3.5;0;USD;US;0;HIGH;cpi;Consumer Price Index (YoY)
10002;20002;2025.08.28 14:00:00;;0;1.8;2.0;;2.1;0;USD;US;0;MODERATE;housing;Housing Starts
10003;20003;2025.08.28 15:00:00;;0;;; ;0.9;0;EUR;EU;0;HIGH;confidence;Consumer Confidence Index


    Explanation:

    • The first event is a high-impact USD CPI release.

    • The second event is moderate impact housing data.

    • The third is a high-impact EUR confidence index.


    File Naming and Placement

    Place one CSV file per currency (e.g. USD.csv , EUR.csv ) inside a folder.

    The folder can be located in:

    • Common\Files\NEWS\ (shared by all terminals), or
    • MQL5\Files\NEWS\ (local to one terminal).

    You configure the folder via:

    g.SetCsvLocation("NEWS", true);  // "true" = use Common\Files


    Diagnostics

    • 0 = silent
    • 1 = critical errors only
    • 2 = init + when filter is active
    • 3 = adds “outside news” logs
    • 4 = full detail (lists all events)


    Important Notes

    • Even if you don’t need all values (like VALUE_ID or COUNTRY_ID), you must keep the column order and delimiters.
    • Empty fields are allowed — just keep the ; separator.
    • The parser expects semicolon ; separators, consistent with MetaTrader CSV.
    • Event importance must be one of: LOW, MODERATE, HIGH.


    Wrapper Header (copy this into MQL5/Include/Greaterwaves/GWNewsFilterLib.mqh)

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//|                                           GWNewsFilterLib.mqh    |
//|                 Public wrapper for GWNewsFilterLib.ex5 binary    |
//|                   (c) GreaterWaves - José Martínez Hernández     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//
// HOW TO USE
// 1) Copy this file to:  MQL5/Include/Greaterwaves/GWNewsFilterLib.mqh
// 2) Copy the binary to: MQL5/Libraries/GWNewsFilterLib.ex5
// 3) In your EA/Indicator:
//      #include <Greaterwaves/GWNewsFilterLib.mqh>
//
// Example:
//
//   GWNewsFilter nf;
//   if(nf.Create(_Symbol, true, false,
//                2,      // minImportance (0=None,1=Low,2=Moderate,3=High)
//                true,   // includeGlobalAll
//                900,900,// secondsBefore/After
//                3,      // diagnosticLevel (0-4)
//                0))     // forcedSource (0=Auto,1=CSV,2=API)
//   {
//      nf.SetCsvLocation("NEWS", true);   // Optional custom CSV path
//      nf.RebuildWindow();
//      if(nf.IsFilteringNow(true,false))
//         Print("Filter active on entry");
//      nf.UpdateChartCommentMinimal();
//   }
//

// ===============================================================
// IMPORTS from binary library
// ===============================================================
#import "GWNewsFilterLib.ex5"
   int  GWFilter_Create(string symbol,
                       bool filterEntry,
                       bool filterExit,
                       int  minImportance,
                       bool includeGlobalAll,
                       int  secondsBefore,
                       int  secondsAfter,
                       int  diagnosticLevel,
                       int  forcedSource);

   bool GWFilter_Destroy(int handle);
   bool GWFilter_RebuildWindow(int handle);
   bool GWFilter_IsBlockingNow(int handle, bool forEntry, bool forExit);
   int  GWFilter_GetBlockingEventsCount(int handle);
   int  GWFilter_TotalInWindow(int handle);

   bool GWFilter_GetWindowEventAt(int handle, int index,
                              long &value_id, long &event_id, datetime &time,
                              string &currency, string &country_code,
                              string &event_code, string &name, int &importance);

   bool GWFilter_SetDiagnosticLevel(int handle, int level);
   bool GWFilter_SetForcedSource  (int handle, int forcedSource);
   bool GWFilter_SetBlockFlags    (int handle, bool filterEntry, bool filterExit);

   bool GWFilter_BuildBlockingComment(int handle, string &out_comment);
   bool GWFilter_UpdateChartCommentMinimal(int handle);

   bool GWFilter_SetCsvLocation(int handle, string baseRel, bool useCommon);
#import

// ===============================================================
// Object-oriented wrapper for easier usage in EAs/Indicators
// ===============================================================
class GWNewsFilter
{
private:
   int m_h; // internal handle to binary object

public:
   GWNewsFilter(): m_h(0) {}

   // Create instance with settings
   bool Create(string symbol,
               bool filterEntry, bool filterExit,
               int   minImportance   = 2,
               bool  includeGlobalAll= true,
               int   secondsBefore   = 900,
               int   secondsAfter    = 900,
               int   diagnosticLevel = 2,
               int   forcedSource    = 0)
   {
      m_h = GWFilter_Create(symbol, filterEntry, filterExit, minImportance,
                        includeGlobalAll, secondsBefore, secondsAfter,
                        diagnosticLevel, forcedSource);
      return (m_h > 0);
   }

   // Destroy instance
   bool Destroy() { if(m_h<=0) return false; bool ok=GWFilter_Destroy(m_h); m_h=0; return ok; }

   // Refresh window of upcoming events
   bool RebuildWindow() { return (m_h>0 ? GWFilter_RebuildWindow(m_h) : false); }

   // Check if filter is active now (entry/exit)
   bool IsFilteringNow(bool forEntry, bool forExit) { return (m_h>0 ? GWFilter_IsBlockingNow(m_h, forEntry, forExit) : false); }

   // Number of filtering events currently active
   int  GetFilteringEventsCount(){ return (m_h>0 ? GWFilter_GetBlockingEventsCount(m_h) : -1); }

   // Total number of events in the current window
   int  TotalInWindow()          { return (m_h>0 ? GWFilter_TotalInWindow(m_h) : -1); }

   // Get details of an event at index
   bool GetWindowEventAt(int index,
                         long &value_id, long &event_id, datetime &time,
                         string &currency, string &country_code,
                         string &event_code, string &name, int &importance)
   {
      return (m_h>0 ? GWFilter_GetWindowEventAt(m_h, index, value_id, event_id, time,
                                            currency, country_code, event_code, name, importance)
                    : false);
   }

   // Change diagnostic log level
   bool SetDiagnosticLevel(int level){ return (m_h>0 ? GWFilter_SetDiagnosticLevel(m_h, level) : false); }

   // Force data source (Auto, CSV, API)
   bool SetForcedSource  (int forced){ return (m_h>0 ? GWFilter_SetForcedSource  (m_h, forced) : false); }

   // Enable/disable filtering for entry/exit
   bool SetFilterFlags    (bool fe, bool fx){ return (m_h>0 ? GWFilter_SetBlockFlags(m_h, fe, fx) : false); }

   // Build a minimal comment string when filter is active
   bool BuildFilteringComment(string &out_comment){ out_comment=""; return (m_h>0 ? GWFilter_BuildBlockingComment(m_h, out_comment) : false); }

   // Update chart comment automatically (only when active)
   bool UpdateChartCommentMinimal(){ return (m_h>0 ? GWFilter_UpdateChartCommentMinimal(m_h) : false); }

   // Set CSV folder location
   bool SetCsvLocation(const string baseRel, const bool useCommon=true)
   {
      return (m_h>0 ? GWFilter_SetCsvLocation(m_h, baseRel, useCommon) : false);
   }

   // Return internal handle
   int  Handle() const { return m_h; }
};


    EA Example with minimal usage

    // Minimal demo usage
#include <Greaterwaves/GWNewsFilterLib.mqh>

GWNewsFilter g;

int OnInit()
{
   g.Create(_Symbol, true, false, 2, true, 900, 900, 2, 0);
   g.SetCsvLocation("NEWS", true); // if using CSV
   return INIT_SUCCEEDED;
}

void OnTick()
{
   if(g.RebuildWindow())
   {
      if(g.GetFilteringEventsCount()>0)
         Print("Filter active - skip trading");
   }
}





    Video GW News Filter
    Prodotti consigliati
    MT5 Logging API
    COSTEL VLAD
    librerie
    This simple logging library is designed to provide clear and contextual log output with minimal hassle. It exposes five  methods: LogError Message (message) LogWarn Message (message) LogInfo Message (message) LogDebug Message (message) LogTrace Message (message) Each method prints the provided message to the console only if the severity level meets or exceeds the current threshold set by a global variable logLevel. This means you control the verbosity of your application's logs by adjusting logL
    FREE
    Ajuste BRA50
    Claudio Rodrigues Alexandre
    4.4 (5)
    librerie
    Este script marca no gráfico do ativo BRA50 da active trades o ponto de ajuste do contrato futuro do Mini Índice Brasileiro (WIN), ***ATENÇÃO***  para este script funcionar é necessário autorizar a URL da BMF Bovespa no Meta Trader. passo a passo: MetaTrader 5 -> Ferramentas -> Opções -> Expert Adivisors * Marque a opção "Relacione no quadro abaixo as URL que deseja permitir a função WebRequest" e no quadro abaixo adicione a URL: https://www2.bmf.com.br/ este indicador usa a seguinte página par
    FREE
    Static Text display
    Muhammad Saad Khan
    librerie
    Visualizzazione di Testo Statico è un Expert Advisor (EA) leggero e facile da usare per MetaTrader 5, progettato per ispirare ed educare i trader mostrando suggerimenti di trading motivazionali direttamente sul tuo grafico. Con un elegante sfondo nero centrato e testo bianco in un font a spaziatura fissa, questo EA offre consigli concisi e pratici in frammenti rotanti per mantenerti concentrato su un trading disciplinato. Perfetto sia per i principianti che per i trader esperti, promuove princip
    FREE
    Ajuste MINDOL
    Claudio Rodrigues Alexandre
    5 (1)
    librerie
    Este script marca no gráfico do ativo MINDOL da activ trades o ponto de ajuste do contrato futuro do Mini Dolar (WDO), ***ATENÇÃO***  para este script funcionar é necessário autorizar a URL da BMF Bovespa no Meta Trader. passo a passo: MetaTrader 5 -> Ferramentas -> Opções -> Expert Adivisors * Marque a opção "Relacione no quadro abaixo as URL que deseja permitir a função WebRequest" e no quadro abaixo adicione a URL: https://www2.bmf.com.br/ este indicador usa a seguinte página para buscar o a
    FREE
    K Trade Lib5
    Kaijun Wang
    2 (1)
    librerie
    MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #import "K Trade Lib5.ex5"    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单    void SetMagic( int magic, int magic_plus= 0 ); void SetLotsAddMode(int mode=0,double lotsadd=0);    long OrderOpenAdvance( int mode, int type, double volume, int step, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comm
    FREE
    Ez MQL
    Rxavxjwan
    librerie
    This lightweight utility library provides essential functions for MQL5 developers to streamline and simplify expert advisor (EA) and indicator development. Whether you’re building trading algorithms or managing chart resources dynamically, this library offers clean and reusable building blocks to enhance your code quality and reduce repetition. Key Features Price Access Functions ASK(string symbol) – Get the current Ask price. BID(string symbol) – Get the current Bid price. Account Information
    FREE
    Renko trend
    Andrey Goida
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Fully automatic trading system that trades Renko bars and trend indicators. Renko bars are drawn in the indicator window below the chart. The signal to sell or buy is the intersection of renko and indicator signal. The default settings for the euro / dollar pair, t he EA has shown the best results for the pair   GBPJPY   and   GOLD .  The timeframe for trading is m1. There is a time filter. The EA has an autolot system. Our telegram channel After installing the EA, download the installation set
    FREE
    MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Demo MT5
    Vasiliy Sokolov
    1 (1)
    librerie
    The MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Demo is a special version of the fully functional MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT5 library. The demo version has no restrictions, however, unlike the fully functional version, it outputs data with a delay. The library provides access to the CFTC (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator sepa
    FREE
    Molo kumalo
    James Ngunyi Githemo
    librerie
    Trading Forex with our platform offers several key advantages and features: Real-time Data : Stay updated with live market data to make informed decisions. User-Friendly Interface : Easy-to-navigate design for both beginners and experienced traders. Advanced Charting Tools : Visualize trends with interactive charts and technical indicators. Risk Management : Set stop-loss and take-profit levels to manage your risk. Multiple Currency Pairs : Access a wide range of forex pairs to diversify your tr
    Candle to Excel Converter
    Shingirayi Mari
    librerie
    This script is simply used to convert candlesticks into excel. This is beneficial to use when intergrating CHATGPT, CLAUDE AND ALL THE AIs. Better to use this than a screenshot like other do! Thank me later!! Just attach to the chat and you will find the converted excel in: C:\Users\Username\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E3E3B02889D32F38295D39BF94B6AD4A\MQL5\Files
    Global Forex Session Highlighter
    Sid Ali Temkit
    Indicatori
    Introducing the 'Global Forex Session Highlighter' , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by providing a visual representation of the Three major Forex trading sessions: Tokyo, London, and New York. This indicator is designed to help traders understand the dynamics of the global Forex market by highlighting the trading sessions directly on your MT5 chart. It provides a clear view of when each session starts and ends, allowing you to strategize your trades around the most act
    Delete Only Pending Orders
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    librerie
    Lo script UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders per MetaTrader 5 (MT5) è uno strumento semplice ma efficace che rimuove automaticamente tutti gli ordini in sospeso (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) dal conto di trading. Questo script è ideale per i trader che desiderano cancellare istantaneamente gli ordini in sospeso senza influenzare le posizioni attive sul mercato. Scopri tutti i miei altri indicatori ed EA per MT4/MT5 >> QUI Caratteristiche: Cancella tutti gli ordini pendenti (Buy
    FREE
    Niguru Automatic Trailing for MT5
    Nino Guevara Ruwano
    librerie
    NATS (Niguru Automatic Trailing Stop) will help you achieve more profits, by setting the trailing stop automatically. Pair this NATS application with EA, or can also be used as a complement to manual trading. A trailing stop is a powerful tool in trading that combines risk management and profit optimization.  A trailing stop is a type of market order that sets a stop-loss at a percentage below the market price of an asset, rather than a fixed number. It dynamically adjusts as the asset’s pric
    FREE
    Risk to R Ratio Manager MT5
    Omar Alkassar
    Utilità
    Lo strumento Risk to Reward Ratio Manager è uno strumento completo per la gestione visiva degli ordini di trading e un calcolatore delle dimensioni delle posizioni (lotti), che offre un pannello intuitivo per un processo decisionale efficiente e informato. È versatile e funziona perfettamente con vari simboli, tra cui coppie di valute, indici, metalli, materie prime e criptovalute. Lo strumento Risk to Reward Ratio Manager semplifica il processo di trading offrendo strumenti visivi, calcoli aut
    Nice Gold Trading NO1
    Jie Tang
    librerie
    *****La negoziazione principale è XAUUSD. In caso di test, si consiglia di adeguarsi a XAUUSD. Altri obiettivi di trading non possono garantire la redditività******* Se avete bisogno di testare, lasciate un messaggio (vi risponderò non appena lo vedo). Per proteggere i risultati del lavoro, è necessario inserire parametri specifici. I parametri predefiniti del sistema non possono raggiungere l'effetto mostrato nel pullback dello screenshot! Se avete bisogno di testare, lasciate un messaggio (
    Trade statistics for different time periods
    Daniel Stosch
    Utilità
    This   Trading Statistics Indicator   gives you an overview of your trade statistics for a selected period. You can set different periodsand filter for Symbols and magics to analyse your trading success. You can also create charts for Balance/Equity, MFE and MAE Periods: Total Time Today Yesterday This Week Last Week This Month Last Month This Year Last Year This Trading Statistics Indicator is still work in progress. In the next versions I will add telegram and email notifications and some more
    Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    3 (1)
    librerie
    Lo script UZFX - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly per MetaTrader 5 (MT5) è un potente strumento che consente ai trader di spostare rapidamente lo stop loss di tutte le posizioni aperte al loro prezzo di entrata, assicurando operazioni prive di rischio. Questo script è particolarmente utile per gestire in modo efficiente le operazioni attive, assicurando che una volta che una posizione si muove favorevolmente, il trader sia protetto da potenziali perdite. (Visitate il profilo e controllate
    FREE
    CloseAllOrders at once
    Lamont Simone Reynecke
    librerie
    Simple program i created, to help close all your orders instantly when you are busy scalping the market or if you want to avoid news days but still have a lot of orders and pending orders open and can't close them in time.. with this script all you're problems will be solved. Simple drag and drop and the script automatically does it's thing, quick and easy  also a very good tool to use when scalping
    FREE
    Artificial Intelligence ML
    Omega J Msigwa
    librerie
    Questo prodotto è in sviluppo da 3 anni. È il codice più avanzato per lavorare con tutti i tipi di intelligenza artificiale e apprendimento automatico nel linguaggio di programmazione MQL5. È stato utilizzato per creare molti robot di trading e indicatori basati sull'IA in MetaTrader 5. Questa è una versione premium del progetto open source e gratuito per il machine learning in MQL5, disponibile qui:  https://github.com/MegaJoctan/MALE5 . La versione gratuita ha meno funzionalità, è meno documen
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.87 (91)
    Indicatori
    Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
    News Filter Library MT5
    Niquel Mendoza
    librerie
    This library allows you to automatically filter events by symbol. Additionally, it requires the use of "flags" to classify events based on their importance (high, low, etc.). Properties: Our library is simple and only requires the export of four functions to work properly. Requirements: The library uses OnTimer , so it is not compatible with programs that also use this event. If your bot utilizes OnTimer , this may interfere with the library’s functionality and prevent event filtering. We recomm
    FREE
    License Manager EA
    Timothy Chuma Ifiora
    librerie
    License Panel Integration Guide This EA uses a license panel system to verify usage before running trading logic. File Placement Place LICENSE_SINGLE.mqh in the same folder as your EA .mq5 file. If using a subfolder, update the #include path in the EA file. ️ Integration Steps Include the License File #include "LICENSE_SINGLE.mqh" Initialization (OnInit) Call the license check when the EA starts: VerifyLicense(); Deinitialization (OnDeinit) Clean up license resources when EA is removed:
    MakeCsv for DeepLearning
    Hirotsugu Takahashi
    Utilità
    Make csv for Deep learning data. This sript use on Strategy Tester. (If you like it, please buy it) Output file to [ C:\Users\<user name>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\***AppId***\Agent-*\MQL5\FIles\ ]  (sry, depending on the environment) ItemName description MaPeriod Base MovingAverage period. PredictPeriod ex) BarTime1h, PredictPeriod=30  -> predict price after 30 hours. InputRange  ex) InputRange=24  ->  Get price from 24 hours ago to the present. file example:  https://gist.github.com/
    Automated Timed Order Placement System
    Jun Ze Guo
    librerie
    Here   is   the   English translation   of   your   description   for   the EA   (Expert   Advisor): --- This   is a   time -based   automatic trading   EA . It allows   you   to   set the   exact   time   for trading , down   to   the   second , and   specify the   maximum number   of   orders . You   can choose   to   place   either   buy   or   sell   orders . It   is possible to   set take   profit and   stop   loss   points . Additionally , you can   specify   how   long after   placing  
    Trend Line Map Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.09 (11)
    Indicatori
    Trend Line Map indicator is an addons for   Trend Screener Indicator . It's working as a scanner for all signals generated by Trend screener ( Trend Line Signals ) . It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator.  If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator,   the Trend Line Map Pro will not work.     LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Line Map Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our premium indicat
    PipFinite Razor Scalper MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    2 (1)
    Indicatori
    Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Razor Scalper with Trend Laser Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Scalping indicator using a confirme
    Exit Manager MT5
    Victor Christiaanse
    Utilità
    Enhance Your Trading with the Exit Manager Elevate your trading strategy with the Exit Manager, designed to ensure optimal closure of your trades at precisely the right moments. Once you've placed an order, our Exit Manager steps in and starts monitoring the order based on YOUR predetermined conditions, and can even trail your stop loss to mitigate risk. Key Features: Set & Forget Functionality With the Exit Manager, simply place your trade and let the tool do the rest. It continuously monitors
    Ota A2
    Sander Maehle Andresen
    librerie
    OTA A2 - Ottimizzatore Avanzato di Terminale OTA A2 è uno strumento di ottimizzazione del terminale di trading progettato per migliorare le prestazioni di MetaTrader durante operazioni di trading intensive. L'ottimizzatore affronta i problemi comuni di prestazioni che si verificano quando si eseguono strategie multiple, si conducono backtest estesi o si gestiscono numerosi grafici simultaneamente. Approccio Tecnico L'ottimizzatore impiega tecniche sofisticate di gestione della memoria attraverso
    OrderManager MT5
    Lukas Roth
    4.83 (24)
    Utilità
    Presentazione del   OrderManager : un rivoluzionario strumento per MT5 Gestisci le tue operazioni come un professionista con il nuovissimo utility Order Manager per MetaTrader 5. Progettato pensando alla semplicità e alla facilità d'uso, Order Manager ti permette di definire e visualizzare senza sforzo il rischio associato a ogni operazione, consentendoti di prendere decisioni informate e ottimizzare la tua strategia di trading. Per ulteriori informazioni sull'OrderManager, si prega di consultar
    News Blocker
    Marco Solzi
    Utilità
    This Expert Advisor is designed to help you manage trading around high-impact news events, fetched from the Forex Factory economic calendar in XML format. It includes real-time monitoring of upcoming news and can automate trading operations before and after important economic releases. ------------------------------ 1. XML News Source ------------------------------ - The EA fetches news from: https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml - The XML is saved locally as "ff_calendar_thi
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Binance EA Connection Library
    Rajesh Kumar Nait
    5 (4)
    librerie
    Questa libreria ti consentirà di gestire le operazioni utilizzando qualsiasi tuo EA ed è molto facile da integrare su qualsiasi EA, cosa che puoi fare tu stesso con il codice script menzionato nella descrizione e anche esempi demo su video che mostrano il processo completo. - Ordini con limite di posizionamento, limite SL e limite di take profit - Ordini di mercato, mercato SL, mercato TP - Modifica ordine limite - Annulla Ordine - Interroga gli ordini - Cambia leva, margine - Ottieni inf
    WalkForwardOptimizer MT5
    Stanislav Korotky
    3.78 (9)
    librerie
    WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 5. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a CSV file and some special global variables.
    Binance Library MetaTrader 5
    Roman Zhitnik
    5 (1)
    librerie
    If you're a trader looking to use Binance.com and Binance.us exchanges directly from your MetaTrader 5 terminal, you'll want to check out Binance Library MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool allows you to trade all asset classes on both exchanges, including Spot, USD-M   and COIN-M futures, and includes all the necessary functions for trading activity. Important: you need to have source code to properly implement the library. With Binance Library MetaTrader 5, you can easily add instruments from Bi
    Native Websocket
    Racheal Samson
    5 (6)
    librerie
    An   easy to use, fast,  asynchronous   WebSocket library  for MQL5. It supports: ws://   and   wss://  (Secure "TLS" WebSocket) text   and   binary   data It handles: fragmented message  automatically (large data transfer) ping-pong   frames  automatically (keep-alive handshake) Benefits: No DLL required. No OpenSSL installation required. Up to 128 Web Socket Connections from a single program. Various Log Levels for error tracing Can be synchronized to MQL5 Virtual Hosting . Completely native t
    OpenAI Library MT5
    VitalDefender Inc.
    librerie
    La seguente libreria si propone come un mezzo per poter utilizzare le API di OpenAI direttamente sulla metatrader, nella maniera più semplice possibile. Per maggiori approfondimenti sulle potenzialità della libreria, leggere il seguente articolo: https://www.mql5.com/it/blogs/post/756106 I file necessari per usare la libreria li trovate qui: Manuale IMPORTANTE: Per utilizzare l'EA è necessario aggiungere il seguente URL per consentire l'accesso all'API OpenAI c ome mostrato nelle immagini allega
    MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT5
    Vasiliy Sokolov
    3.67 (3)
    librerie
    MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox is a special library that provides access to CFTC (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator separately. Instead, you can obtain a single set of all 34 indicators including additional indicators that are not available as separate versions. The library supports all types of reports, and prov
    WalkForwardLight MT5
    Stanislav Korotky
    librerie
    This is a simplified and effective version of the library for walk forward analysis of trading experts. It collects data about the expert's trade during the optimization process in the MetaTrader tester and stores them in intermediate files in the "MQL5\Files" directory. Then it uses these files to automatically build a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports that refine it (all of them in one HTML file). Using the WalkForwardBuilder MT5 auxiliary script allows building othe
    Trades Manager MT5
    Omar Alkassar
    librerie
    The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions. Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot (1,3,5,8,13) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 2: Multiplier Lot (1,2,4,8,16) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 3: Plus Lot (1,2,3,4,5) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 4: SL/Risk Lot calculate based on s
    OrderBook History Library
    Stanislav Korotky
    3 (2)
    librerie
    Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The library OrderBook History Library reads market book state in the past from archive files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The library can be embedded into you
    BitMEX Trading API
    Romeu Bertho
    5 (1)
    librerie
    Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5. Now, trading on BitMEX has never been easier with BitMEX Trading API for MetaTrader 5. BitMEX Trading API library was built to be as easy to use as possible. Just include the library into your Expert Advisor or Script, call the corresponding methods and start trading! Features Trade on BitMEX and BitMEX Testnet. Build and automate your strategies. Concern more with the trading strategy logic and less with the co
    Painel De Expert Com Teclado
    Roberto Spadim
    librerie
    Teclado trader, é uma BIBLIOTECA que você pode chamar no OnChartEvent para abrir posição de compra/venda/zerar, os botões padrões são: V = venda C = compra Z = zerar posições a mercado S = zerar posições opostas e depois a mercado X = zerar posições opostas Além da função de teclado, é possível mostrar os estados do ExpertAdvisor usando o MagicId, com informação de: lucro mensal, semanal, diario, e posição aberta, para isto use o OnTick, ou qualquer outro evento (OnTimer / OnTrade / OnBookEven
    Goliath Mt5
    Nicolokondwani Biscaldi
    librerie
    Goliath MT5 - scalper fully automated Expert Advisor for medium-volatile forex markets P roperties: The Library trades 10 currency pairs (USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, AUDJPY) The Library does not use martingale The Library sets a fixed stop loss and take profit for all orders The Library only trades a user input volume The Library can be installed on any currency pair and any timeframe Recommendations: Before using on a real account, t
    Binance Library
    Hadil Mutaqin SE
    5 (1)
    librerie
    The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Spot Market from MT5 platform. Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit and StopMarket Support Testnet mode Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header   file and EA sample   https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1kjUX7Hyy02EiwTLgVi8qdaCNvNzazjln Copy Binance.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  BinanceEA-Sample.mq5 to folder \MQL5\Experts 3. Allow WebRequest from MT5
    Gold plucking machine
    Yan Li Wu
    librerie
    Gold plucking machine   Gold plucking machine is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Fast and Slow lines indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Use grid strategy to place orders without stop loss operation, so please make sure the account has sufficient funds. magic number      -  is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders. Lot Multiplier        - 
    Gold plucking machine S
    Yan Li Wu
    librerie
    Gold plucking machine S   Gold plucking machine  S Gold plucking machine S   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Fast and Slow lines indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Use grid strategy to place orders without stop loss operation, so please make sure the account has sufficient funds. magic number        -  is a special number that the EA assigns to its
    Binance Futures Library
    Hadil Mutaqin SE
    librerie
    The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Futures Market from MT5 platform. Support Binance Futures USD-M and COIN-M Support Testnet mode Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit, StopMarket, StopLoss and TakeProfit Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header file and EA sample https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=17fWrZFeMZoSvH9-2iv4WDJhcyxG2eW17 Copy BinanceFutures.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  Bina
    K Trade Lib Pro 5
    Kaijun Wang
    librerie
    MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 5.ex5"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
    More BackTest Results
    Yu Zhang
    librerie
    1. What is this The MT5 system comes with very few optimization results. Sometimes we need to study more results. This library allows you to output more results during backtest optimization. It also supports printing more strategy results in a single backtest. 2. Product Features The results of the optimized output are quite numerous. CustomMax can be customized. The output is in the Common folder. It is automatically named according to the name of the EA, and the name of the same EA will be au
    T5L Library for TSUTrader
    Marcos Godoy Ortiz
    librerie
    T5L Library is necessary to use the EAs from TSU Investimentos, IAtrader and others. It contains all the functions framework needed to Expert Advisors working properly.  ツ - The Expert Advisors from  TSU Investimentos does not work without this library,  the T5L library can have updates during the year - At this Library you will find several funcionalities like order sends, buy and sell, trigger entry points check, candlestick analyses, supply and demmand marking and lines, and much more. 
    AO Core
    Andrey Dik
    3 (2)
    librerie
    AO Core is the core of the optimization algorithm, it is a library built on the author's HMA (hybrid metaheuristic algorithm) algorithm. Pay attention to the MT5 Optimization Booster product , which makes it very easy to manage the regular MT5 optimizer . An example of using AO Core is described in the article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14183 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756510 This hybrid algorithm is based on a genetic algorithm and contains the best qualities and properties of p
    EA Toolkit
    Esteban Thevenon
    librerie
    EA Toolkit   is a library that allows any developer to quickly and easily program Advisor experts. It includes many functions and enumerations such as trailing stop, lot, stop loss management, market trading authorisations, price table updates, trading conditions and many more. Installation + Documentation : You will find all the information to install this library and the documentation of its functions on this GitHub : https://github.com/Venon282/Expert-Advisor-Toolkit WARNING : The installat
    SortedByValue
    Xiaoyu Huang
    librerie
    Questa libreria viene utilizzata per ordinare gli array di chiavi e valori, spesso abbiamo bisogno di ordinare i valori. come nel linguaggio Python sorted(key_value.items(), key = lambda kv:(kv[ 1 ], kv[ 0 ])) funzione di importazione Esempio di scenari di utilizzo 1. Gli ordini Grid EA sono ordinati in base al prezzo di apertura void SortedByOpenPride()   {    long     OrderTicketBuffer[];    double   OpenPriceBuffer[];    for ( int i = PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--)      {        if
    GetFFEvents MT5 I tester capability
    Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
    librerie
    Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it? By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get all possible values for each news   Even In Strategy Tester   . Note: Please add the address " https://www.forexfactory.com/ " of news feed at your MT5 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL. Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator ba
    Fast Sliding SMA algorithm
    Andrei Khloptsau
    librerie
    A Simple Moving Average (SMA) is a statistical indicator used in time series analysis. This indicator represents the arithmetic mean of a sequence of values over a specific period of time. SMA is used to smooth short-term fluctuations in data, helping to highlight the overall trend or direction of changes. This aids analysts and traders in better understanding the general dynamics of the time series and identifying potential trends or changes in direction.  More information you can find in Wiki 
    SRZ Intelligent trading AI system
    Guo Zhi Shi
    librerie
    Hello everyone! I am a professional MQL programmer , Making EAs, Indicators and Trading Tools for my clients all over the world. I build 3-7 programs every week but I seldomly sell any ready-made Robots. Because I am fastidious and good strategy is so few...  this EA is the only one so far I think its good enough to be published here.  As we all know, the Ichimoku indicator has become world popular for decades, but still, only few people knows the right way of using it, and if we check the clo
    Ak47tutu
    Dian Zhou
    librerie
    Applying these methods, I managed to arrive at a nuanced conclusion that is crucial to understanding the importance of unique strategies in contemporary trading. Although the neural network advisor showed impressive efficiency in the initial stages, it proved to be highly unstable in the long run. Various factors such as market fluctuations, trend changes, external events, etc. cause its operation to be chaotic and eventually lead to instability. With these experiences, I accepted the challenge
    TG Risk Service Manager MT5
    Daciana Elena Chirica
    librerie
    Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader4 Version |  All Products  |  Contact   Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size c
    TG Trade Service Manager MT5
    Daciana Elena Chirica
    librerie
    Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader4 Version   |   All Products   |   Contact   Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   an
    Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT5
    Nino Guevara Ruwano
    librerie
    This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
    Relative Average Calculator
    Abdullah Tanriverdi
    librerie
    Relative Average Cost of Open Positions Indicator Description:   The “Relative Average Cost of Open Positions” indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who engage in mean reversion strategies. It calculates the average entry price for both buy and sell positions, considering the total volume of open trades. Here are the key features and advantages of this indicator: Mean Reversion Trading: Mean reversion strategies aim to capitalize on price movements that revert to their historical ave
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione