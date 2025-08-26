VolumeRotor AI Pro

This indicator took me months to work on and it is one of the greatest futuring innovation which is quite accurate (see screenshots for detailed interface, infact I took a screenshot when there was a buy signal and for sure, the market went that direction significantly)

This Indicator will only be free for 48 hours.

NOTE THAT I HAVE AN ADVANCED VERSION OF THIS INDICATOR found here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148216?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

THE ADVANCED VERSION HAS NEWS ALERT (SHOWING HIGH, MODERATE AND LOW IMPACT EVENTS, AND SOPHISTICATED Analysis, see screenshot on the advanced version), you need news filters to get the best signals

This indicator displays real-time market volume on each timeframe (it can also work on synthetic indices because of the AI feature which does a thorough analysis), so that traders can quickly spot trending vs. ranging markets and act with confidence.

It visualizes where volume is flowing (Buy vs Sell), measures trend strength, and wraps it all in a clean, modern UI designed to be understood at a glance.

VolumeRotor Pro — Product Description

What it does

Real-time volume analysis on your current chart’s timeframe (M1…H1/H4, etc.).

on your current chart’s timeframe (M1…H1/H4, etc.). Splits tick-volume into Buy% vs Sell% and shows the Edge% (Buy%−Sell%) so you can gauge momentum instantly.

and shows the (Buy%−Sell%) so you can gauge momentum instantly. Uses EMA(50/200) + ADX confirmation to suggest BUY / SELL / WAIT .

confirmation to suggest . A donut (AI scanner) gauge and MTF heatmap summarize conditions without reading numbers.

Key features

AI Donut (always on by default) – live, blinking ring showing Buy% vs Sell%.

Optional “fire” animation for Buy/Sell emphasis (can be toggled).

– live, blinking ring showing Buy% vs Sell%. Optional “fire” animation for Buy/Sell emphasis (can be toggled). Signal engine – Recommendation (BUY/SELL/WAIT) when:

– Recommendation (BUY/SELL/WAIT) when: Edge% ≥ your threshold and



MA trend agrees (EMA50 vs EMA200) and



ADX confirms trend strength (user adjustable).

confirms trend strength (user adjustable). Smart Alerts – Push / Email / Sound on:

– Push / Email / Sound on: Signal change (WAIT→BUY/SELL)



Edge% crossing a threshold



ADX confirmation



Volume spike (vs. rolling MA of volume)

(vs. rolling MA of volume) Volume Spike Tags – tiny labels above bars when tick_volume > MA(volume) × factor.

– tiny labels above bars when tick_volume > MA(volume) × factor. MTF Confidence Heatmap – compact tiles for M1 / M5 / M15 / H1 (configurable), each colored by Buy% to Sell%.

A fast way to check alignment across timeframes.

– compact tiles for (configurable), each colored by Buy% to Sell%. A fast way to check alignment across timeframes. Session Shading – subtle background bands for Tokyo / London / New York sessions to put volume in context.

– subtle background bands for sessions to put volume in context. Stats Footer – ATR, spread, last signal age (“BUY since 12m”).

– (“BUY since 12m”). Advanced Market Simulation Panel (right side) – semi-transparent sidebar with:

– semi-transparent sidebar with: Order-book bars (bid/ask)



Live ticker (symbol, spread, ATR, AI status)



Mini latency/FPS row



Buy% sparkline (recent history)

(recent history)

Fully transparent over candles (doesn’t hide price)

Beautiful Theme (optional) – one-click modern dark theme (background, grid, candles, volume). Restores your chart on remove.

– one-click modern dark theme (background, grid, candles, volume). Restores your chart on remove. Hotkeys & Buttons – pin/unpin panel, toggle AI donut, toggle theme, one-click screenshot, toggle simulation; arrow-keys to nudge panel.

Why traders like it

Clarity – You always know who’s in control: buyers or sellers, and how strongly .

– You always know who’s in control: buyers or sellers, and . Speed – No digging through sub-windows; everything is on the chart.

– No digging through sub-windows; everything is on the chart. Discipline – “WAIT” filter keeps you out of chop until ADX+trend+Edge agree.

How it works (under the hood)

Volume is split into buy/sell portions per bar using price position within the bar (close vs high/low).

into buy/sell portions per bar using price position within the bar (close vs high/low). Edge% = Buy% − Sell% .

. Trend & confirmation : EMA(50/200) + ADX (Wilder) with user thresholds.

: EMA(50/200) + (Wilder) with user thresholds. Signals refresh on a timer (default 60s) and also update live with ticks.

Inputs (highlights)

LookbackBars , TimerSeconds (refresh cadence)

, (refresh cadence) EdgeThresholdPct , Fast/Slow EMA , ADXPeriod , ADXThreshold , ATRPeriod

, , , , Donut: ShowDonut , PieSize/Inner/Outer , colors

, , colors Alerts: enable per-event, Edge level , cooldown, sound/push/email

, cooldown, sound/push/email Spikes: MA period , factor , lookback

, , lookback Heatmap TFs (e.g., M1/M5/M15/H1)

Sessions: toggle & colors

Theme: apply/restore

Simulation: width, transparency, colors

Recommended workflow

Scan trend strength: ADX tile & Edge% (≥ ~6–10% often denotes meaningful push). Check alignment: MTF heatmap dominant color (green ≈ Buy-tilt, red ≈ Sell-tilt). Enter on confirmation: Wait for BUY/SELL (not WAIT) with ADX above your threshold. Watch spikes: Spike tags often precede acceleration or exhaustion—combine with Edge% and session context. Risk framing: Use the footer ATR as a quick guide for stops/targets.

Notes & limitations

Uses tick volume (the industry standard in MT5). Different brokers/liquidity may vary; focus on relative changes and confluence with price/MA/ADX.

(the industry standard in MT5). Different brokers/liquidity may vary; focus on changes and confluence with price/MA/ADX. Signals update in real time; for more conservative entries, confirm on bar close.

Compatibility & performance

MetaTrader 5 (indicator) — chart-window overlay.

— chart-window overlay. Efficient drawing via Labels/Canvas; works well on modern PCs.

1-minute timer by default (you can shorten/lengthen).

What you get

1 indicator file with all features above.

Clean visuals, thoughtful defaults, and fast support.



