Zigzag Modify

Introduction to ZigZag Optimized Indicator

The ZigZag Optimized indicator, developed by MetaQuotes Ltd. and updated to version 2.00, is a powerful tool for technical analysis on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Designed to identify significant price reversals by connecting peaks and troughs, this enhanced version offers improved accuracy for traders.

Key Advantages

Accurate Divergence Support : Helps determine reasonable price zones, making it highly compatible with divergence algorithms, especially when paired with RSI.

: Helps determine reasonable price zones, making it highly compatible with divergence algorithms, especially when paired with RSI. Advanced Noise Filtering : Utilizes InpNeighborCount and InpThresholdRatio to detect outliers and adjust prices for stability.

: Utilizes InpNeighborCount and InpThresholdRatio to detect outliers and adjust prices for stability. Customizable Parameters : Offers flexible inputs like InpDepth (12), InpDeviation (5), and InpBackstep (3) for tailored analysis.

: Offers flexible inputs like InpDepth (12), InpDeviation (5), and InpBackstep (3) for tailored analysis. Visual Enhancements : Includes an optional InpShowLabels feature to display price labels at key points.

: Includes an optional InpShowLabels feature to display price labels at key points. Efficient Performance: Optimized code ensures smooth operation with large datasets.

Applications

Trend Analysis : Ideal for identifying major trends and support/resistance levels.

: Ideal for identifying major trends and support/resistance levels. Elliott Wave Analysis : Supports wave pattern recognition.

: Supports wave pattern recognition. Divergence Detection : Enhances precision in divergence-based trading strategies.

: Enhances precision in divergence-based trading strategies. Automated Trading: Provides reliable data for algorithmic systems.

Available on the MT5 Market, this indicator is perfect for traders focused on divergence analysis. For those needing the code, please contact the author directly.



