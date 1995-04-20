Signals with TP SL
Signals with TP SL Indicator — a powerful trading tool that combines EMA crossover, RSI filter, and ATR-based TP/SL levels to help you spot high-probability market entries.
This indicator is built to visually support the Signals with TP SL Expert Advisor, but can also be used manually as a standalone confirmation tool for intraday and swing trading.
🔹 Features:
Buy/Sell arrows based on EMA crossover + RSI condition
Real-time dynamic SL and TP levels calculated using ATR
Plots arrows directly on the chart with optional TP/SL levels
Works on all pairs and all timeframes
Clean, lightweight, and non-repainting
Optimized for manual traders and EA developers alike