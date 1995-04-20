Signals with TP SL

Signals with TP SL Indicator — a powerful trading tool that combines EMA crossover, RSI filter, and ATR-based TP/SL levels to help you spot high-probability market entries.

This indicator is built to visually support the Signals with TP SL Expert Advisor, but can also be used manually as a standalone confirmation tool for intraday and swing trading.

🔹 Features:

  • Buy/Sell arrows based on EMA crossover + RSI condition

  • Real-time dynamic SL and TP levels calculated using ATR

  • Plots arrows directly on the chart with optional TP/SL levels

  • Works on all pairs and all timeframes

  • Clean, lightweight, and non-repainting

  • Optimized for manual traders and EA developers alike


