Break Even Robot

1. Move SL to BE On/Off: allow EA move SL to BE or not allow.

2. BE mode:

BE Single order: move SL of single order when condition match.

BE multi order: Move Sl of multiple orders base on BE of multiple orders.

3. Move SL to BE when profit >= (pips): set how many pips you want EA move SL to BE when profit.

4. Add value from BE: number of pips you want to add from BE (offset).

5. Audible Alert: Enable audible alert on/off.

6. Push notification: Enable Push notification on/off.

7. Three button help you quickly close buy/sell orders.

Ver 1.1 update function auto set TP:

There are 2 mode to set TP

1. Set TP for single order

2. Set TP for all orders base on Break Even price.

3. DCA mode: if you have 1 order, TP will set by TP single, if you have more than 1 order, TP will set by TP multi

Update ver 1.3: update function close a half position (note: close a half only work when you have only one order for each side (buy/sell)).

If this EA helpful, please leave a comment. Thanks!


