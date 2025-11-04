Break Even Robot
- Utilitaires
- Truong Giang Hoang
- Version: 1.40
- Mise à jour: 4 novembre 2025
1. Move SL to BE On/Off: allow EA move SL to BE or not allow.
2. BE mode:
BE Single order: move SL of single order when condition match.
BE multi order: Move Sl of multiple orders base on BE of multiple orders.
3. Move SL to BE when profit >= (pips): set how many pips you want EA move SL to BE when profit.
4. Add value from BE: number of pips you want to add from BE (offset).
5. Audible Alert: Enable audible alert on/off.
6. Push notification: Enable Push notification on/off.
7. Three button help you quickly close buy/sell orders.
Ver 1.1 update function auto set TP:
There are 2 mode to set TP
1. Set TP for single order
2. Set TP for all orders base on Break Even price.
3. DCA mode: if you have 1 order, TP will set by TP single, if you have more than 1 order, TP will set by TP multi
Update ver 1.3: update function close a half position (note: close a half only work when you have only one order for each side (buy/sell)).
If this EA helpful, please leave a comment. Thanks!