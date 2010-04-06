Color changing real time prices are resizable

Data Downloader Mounir Cheikh 5 (1) Yardımcı programlar

This tool will allow you to export candles data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 4. You can download the data of multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file at once. You can schedule the frequency, simply choose the refresh interval (1 minute minimum, if 0 then the extraction will be done once) and the tool will do the work. No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last sync, the tool will download the data directly. The