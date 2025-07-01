Power Volume Candle

4.5

[Power Volume Candle] - Indicator to see the comparison of bullish and bearish volume

Volume comparison indicator on candlestick, by calculating the volume value of the specified candle history to determine the percentage of volume strength. calculates the percentage comparison of each time frame displayed on 1 screen.

Note: indicators are decision aids, and not final results.

Improve the quality of decisions with the assistance of an Indicator that automatically calculates the strength of Bullish and Bearish Candle Volume.

How it works: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143030/comments?source=Site+Market+Product+From+Author#comment_57845496


Indicator Features:

  • Multi Time Frame in 1 Chart.
  • Candle History can be adjusted.

Usefulness:

  • Additional means of making entry decisions.
  • Knowing the strength of the Trend based on the volume of candles from multi timeframes.


pretty good, thanks..

langfeldt71
104
langfeldt71 2025.08.19 20:58 
 

I downloaded it not knowing what to expect being really new to this. But I do find it very useful and I believe I've seen a video on you tube with a guy who was using this only I wasn't sure at the time. Yes it's interesting to see what the rest of everyone is doing. Gives an idea which way you should be trading for sure. So if I set it to 6 how does it work? no real explanation is available also a hot key to toggle on and off would be good

FREE
