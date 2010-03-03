Rip Rush: Precision & Power on USDJPY M5

Unleash the power of Rip Rush, your ultimate trading solution for the USDJPY M5 chart. With over 198 distinct strategies and a remarkably high win rate, Rip Rush is engineered for performance. Its intelligent, indicator-based stop levels adapt to the market in real-time, protecting your capital while maximizing gains. If you're serious about dominating the USDJPY, Rip Rush is your edge.

due to the constraints of the validation process for the system i have limited the exposure to the market by default so the system can pass the validation process for marketplace placement. please refer to the settings below for the best outcomes.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS FOR TESTING AND TRADING AFTER DOWNLOAD OR PURCHASE:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000 (tailor to your risk preference)



