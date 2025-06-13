Trendline Automated
- Yardımcı programlar
- Mothusi Malau
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
What It Does:
Automatically identifies key swing points and draws trendlines to highlight market structure. It marks recent highs and lows with clean visual cues and extends trendlines in real-time — helping you see potential turning points, support/resistance, or breakout zones at a glance.
Key Features:
Automatically draws trendlines based on recent price action
Marks important swing highs and lows with visual dots
Updates in real time at each new candle
Fully customizable settings