Adavnced trailing Stop Loss

Key Features and Functionality

  1. Trade Detection:

    • The tool actively monitors the trading account for newly opened trades.
    • Once a trade is detected, it begins its operations automatically without requiring manual intervention.

  2. Initial Stop Loss Placement:

    • Immediately after a trade is opened, the tool sets an initial stop loss at a predefined level.
    • The initial stop loss serves as the first line of defense against unfavorable price movements.

  3. Dynamic Stop Loss Adjustment (Trailing Mechanism):

    • As the trade progresses, the tool continuously adjusts the stop loss level based on the closing prices of subsequent candles.
    • For a buy trade, the trailing stop moves upward to follow the highest closing price achieved since the trade was opened.
    • For a sell trade, the trailing stop moves downward to follow the lowest closing price achieved since the trade was opened.
    • This trailing mechanism ensures that the stop loss always reflects the most favorable price movement during the trade.

  4. Trade Closure Logic:

    • Unlike fixed stop losses that are triggered when the price merely touches the stop loss level, this tool uses candle close confirmation for execution.
    • A buy trade is closed only when the price closes below the trailing stop level.
    • A sell trade is closed only when the price closes above the trailing stop level.
    • This method reduces the impact of short-term price fluctuations or market noise, ensuring that trades remain active during temporary reversals.

  5. Profit Locking and Risk Minimization:

    • By trailing the stop loss with the price, the tool locks in accumulated profits as the market moves in the trade's favor.
    • It also minimizes potential losses by maintaining an updated stop loss level that adapts to market conditions.

Use Case Scenarios

  • Trending Markets: The tool is highly effective in trending markets where prices move steadily in one direction, allowing the trailing stop to secure profits without prematurely closing trades.
  • Volatile Markets: In volatile markets, the candle close confirmation prevents unnecessary trade closures due to temporary spikes or dips, ensuring smoother trade management.

Benefits

  • Automation: Eliminates the need for manual stop loss adjustments, allowing traders to focus on other aspects of their strategy.
  • Precision: Reduces the impact of market noise by relying on candle close confirmations.
  • Profit Maximization: Captures more profits during sustained price movements by continually adjusting the stop loss level.
  • Risk Control: Protects the trading account from significant losses by ensuring a stop loss is always in place.

Customization Options (if applicable):

  • Initial Stop Loss Distance: Traders can define how far the initial stop loss is placed from the trade entry.
  • Trailing Step Size: Determines the sensitivity of the trailing stop to price movements.
  • Candle Timeframe: Allows users to specify the timeframe for candle close confirmations (e.g., 1-minute, 1-hour, etc.).

Timed Trailing Stop Loss
Mothusi Malau
Yardımcı programlar
Initial Stop Loss Setup : Automatically applies an initial stop loss (in points) immediately when a trade is opened. Provides peace of mind by ensuring every trade is protected against unfavorable price movements. Dynamic Trailing Stop : Adjusts the stop loss at the close of each candle based on a fixed point distance. Moves the stop loss incrementally closer to the current price, locking in profits as the market moves in your favor. Works Across All Timeframes : The EA adapts to any chart time
Trendline Automated
Mothusi Malau
Yardımcı programlar
What It Does: Automatically identifies key swing points and draws trendlines to highlight market structure. It marks recent highs and lows with clean visual cues and extends trendlines in real-time — helping you see potential turning points, support/resistance, or breakout zones at a glance. Key Features: Automatically draws trendlines based on recent price action Marks important swing highs and lows with visual dots Updates in real time at each new candle Fully customizable settings
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Yardımcı programlar
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Candle Close Pending Orders
Mothusi Malau
Yardımcı programlar
This tool allows you to place pending orders that cannot be triggered by wicks . You set your desired entry price and order type, and the EA watches the level. A trade will only be opened if a full candle body closes beyond your price , ensuring the move is real and confirmed — not just a spike or spread touch. This gives you cleaner entries, eliminates premature triggers, and keeps your strategy disciplined and intentional.
