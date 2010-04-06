Rocket Fx MT4 to Telegram Notifier
- Yardımcı programlar
- Jeffrey Bucsit
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
"Rocket Fx MT4-T EA"
"This EA is your personal trade assistant that sends real-time Telegram alerts for all trading activity. It automatically detects whenever you:
Open new trades (Market/Limit/Stop orders - Buy/Sell)
Close positions (with profit/loss details)
For every event, it sends formatted notifications showing:
📈/📉 Trade direction & exact order type
💰 Entry/exit prices
🛑 Stop loss & take profit levels
📊 Profit/loss for closed trades
Key advantages:
✅ Works on any symbol (attached chart only)
✅ Zero trading logic - just pure notifications
✅ Clean, emoji-powered alerts
✅ Tracks all order types (Market/Limit/Stop)
Simply attach it to your chart, set up your Telegram bot, and never miss a trade update again!"