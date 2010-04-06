Rocket Fx MT4 to Telegram Notifier

"Rocket Fx MT4-T EA"



"This EA is your personal trade assistant that sends real-time Telegram alerts for all trading activity. It automatically detects whenever you:

Open new trades (Market/Limit/Stop orders - Buy/Sell) Close positions (with profit/loss details)

For every event, it sends formatted notifications showing:

📈/📉 Trade direction & exact order type

💰 Entry/exit prices

🛑 Stop loss & take profit levels

📊 Profit/loss for closed trades

Key advantages:

✅ Works on any symbol (attached chart only)

✅ Zero trading logic - just pure notifications

✅ Clean, emoji-powered alerts

✅ Tracks all order types (Market/Limit/Stop)

Simply attach it to your chart, set up your Telegram bot, and never miss a trade update again!"



