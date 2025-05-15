Wicksniper reversal pro

WickSniper Pro – Precision Reversal Indicator for Smart Traders

===============================================================





WickSniper Pro is a powerful **non-repainting** price action indicator that detects **inside bar breakout reversals** with sniper-like accuracy. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or day trader, WickSniper Pro helps you catch high-probability turning points in the market using clean, intuitive signals.





Key Features

------------

- 🔁 Non-Repainting – Once a signal prints, it stays.

- 🔍 Detects Inside Bar Breakout patterns automatically.

- 🟢 Bullish and 🔴 Bearish arrows placed with precision.

- 🔔 Customizable Alerts for new reversal signals.

- 📉 Clean chart design – no clutter, just pure price action.

- 🧠 Built on classic candle pattern logic – no lagging indicators.

- 📊 Ideal for trend reversals, breakouts, and range markets.





Input Parameters

----------------





| Parameter | Description |

|------------------|-------------|

| Enable_Alerts | Toggle alert popups for every new signal. |

| Lookback | Number of bars to look back for valid patterns. |

| SignalSpacing | Minimum bar gap between two signals. |

| ArrowSpacing | Distance (in points) from candle to arrow. |





How It Works – Precision Engineered Price Action Logic

------------------------------------------------------





WickSniper Pro harnesses an advanced **multi-candle pattern recognition algorithm** to scan the chart in real-time and isolate high-probability **liquidity reversal zones**. The engine focuses on a **3-phase market structure** to detect momentum shifts before they become obvious to the masses.





### Core Signal Logic:





1. **Phase 1 – The Mother Candle**

A high-range anchor candle that defines the short-term volatility envelope. This forms the "control zone" for future price action.





2. **Phase 2 – The Inside Bar Trap**

A low-volatility consolidation candle that sits entirely within the range of the mother bar, signaling **indecision and order compression**.





3. **Phase 3 – The Breakout Confirmation**

A decisive momentum candle that **violently breaks** above or below the mother bar’s range, triggering a **directional bias shift**.





💡 When the breakout candle closes beyond the mother range:

- 🟢 Bullish Signal → Market breaks upward, indicating a possible **bullish liquidity sweep** and trend reversal.

- 🔴 Bearish Signal → Market breaks downward, suggesting a **bearish engulfment trap** and potential momentum drop.





WickSniper Pro filters out noise and delivers **pure price action intelligence** directly on your chart — no lag, no repainting, just precise trade timing built on institutional-grade logic.





Best For

--------

- Timeframes: M15 to H4

- Pairs: Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities

- Traders who value clean, high-confidence price action signals





Final Note

----------

🚀 Strike the market with sniper precision — trade with WickSniper Pro!



