Wicksniper reversal pro

WickSniper Pro – Precision Reversal Indicator for Smart Traders
WickSniper Pro is a powerful **non-repainting** price action indicator that detects **inside bar breakout reversals** with sniper-like accuracy. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or day trader, WickSniper Pro helps you catch high-probability turning points in the market using clean, intuitive signals.

Key Features
------------
- 🔁 Non-Repainting – Once a signal prints, it stays.
- 🔍 Detects Inside Bar Breakout patterns automatically.
- 🟢 Bullish and 🔴 Bearish arrows placed with precision.
- 🔔 Customizable Alerts for new reversal signals.
- 📉 Clean chart design – no clutter, just pure price action.
- 🧠 Built on classic candle pattern logic – no lagging indicators.
- 📊 Ideal for trend reversals, breakouts, and range markets.

Input Parameters
----------------

| Parameter         | Description |
|------------------|-------------|
| Enable_Alerts     | Toggle alert popups for every new signal. |
| Lookback          | Number of bars to look back for valid patterns. |
| SignalSpacing     | Minimum bar gap between two signals. |
| ArrowSpacing      | Distance (in points) from candle to arrow. |

How It Works – Precision Engineered Price Action Logic
------------------------------------------------------

WickSniper Pro harnesses an advanced **multi-candle pattern recognition algorithm** to scan the chart in real-time and isolate high-probability **liquidity reversal zones**. The engine focuses on a **3-phase market structure** to detect momentum shifts before they become obvious to the masses.

### Core Signal Logic:

1. **Phase 1 – The Mother Candle**  
   A high-range anchor candle that defines the short-term volatility envelope. This forms the "control zone" for future price action.

2. **Phase 2 – The Inside Bar Trap**  
   A low-volatility consolidation candle that sits entirely within the range of the mother bar, signaling **indecision and order compression**.

3. **Phase 3 – The Breakout Confirmation**  
   A decisive momentum candle that **violently breaks** above or below the mother bar’s range, triggering a **directional bias shift**.

💡 When the breakout candle closes beyond the mother range:
- 🟢 Bullish Signal → Market breaks upward, indicating a possible **bullish liquidity sweep** and trend reversal.
- 🔴 Bearish Signal → Market breaks downward, suggesting a **bearish engulfment trap** and potential momentum drop.

WickSniper Pro filters out noise and delivers **pure price action intelligence** directly on your chart — no lag, no repainting, just precise trade timing built on institutional-grade logic.

Best For
--------
- Timeframes: M15 to H4
- Pairs: Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities
- Traders who value clean, high-confidence price action signals

Final Note
----------

🚀 Strike the market with sniper precision — trade with WickSniper Pro!



Avis 4
Abiola Olawoyin
28
Abiola Olawoyin 2025.08.18 11:02 
 

Thank you for this free indicator. I have been using it on a £15000 prop firm account for over two weeks. This indicator can be very reliable if closely monitored. The alert is a very good feature as I personally find it very accurate. With good experience, this can be very profitable.

Benjamin Afedzie
3226
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:19 
 

best indicator

electron3068 tcha abi
22
electron3068 tcha abi 2025.11.03 15:18 
 

Excellent indicator! For future updates, please consider adding the functionality to choose our trade direction preference: ✅ One trade at a time (Either BUY or SELL only) ✅ Both trades simultaneously (BUY and SELL at the same time) This flexibility would allow us to better adapt our trading strategies to different market conditions and risk management styles. Thank you for your consideration!

