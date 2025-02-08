Congestion Breakout Pro Mt5

CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO

This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product.

UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION


Congestion are areas in the market where the bull and the bear match each other strength for strength , when this power struggle between supply (bull) and demand (bear) comes to an end, the victor usually define the new market trend. This makes congestion zones one of the best places to enter a trade in a market.


HOW IS THIS PRODUCT ANY DIFFERENT FROM OTHER CONGESTION INDIATORS I HAVE SEEN/USED ?

Glad you asked ! We at ForexRobotMakers have always been know for high quality of the products we develop. Because we  didn't  want to shun out just any Congestion Indicator into the Mql5 market , we took our time to develop this indicator with the trader's need in mind . Some features of this product includes :

1.)  Filtered Congestion Zones : We have applied an advanced algorithm to filter out fake congestion zones so that trader can avoid bad trades as much as possible. Not every congestion zones are valid, the stage of the market and the strength of the previous trend are some factors that should also be taken into consideration.

2.) Net Profit Calculated with Accuracy Data : Sometimes indicators might be showing 90% accuracy from its calculation but can actually be a big loser and the losses made on the 10% losing trades might outweigh the profit made on the other 90% trades. With this in mind, we have taken the pain to also calculate the actual profit  made in pips along the accuracy result. With this information , the trader can have an informed decision on the best pair and time frame to trade .

3.) Non-repaint, Non-Backpaint : This indicator is a non-repaint and non-backpaint indicator. Signals are confirmed on previously closed candle before display.  

4.) Accurate Statistics Dashboard with Maximal Drawdown : The indicator comes with an accurate statistics dashboard. All information displayed on the statistics dashboard shows  the wins and losses of the indicator within the defined history period. The statistics dashboard also displays the maximum loss incurred during the history of testing, this information will help the trader to know the worst case scenario to expect.


STATISTICS DASHBOARD INFORMTION

Some of the information given by the statistics dashboard includes :

1.) Current Stop Loss & Take Profit : The stop loss and take profit of the current pattern formed is shown on the stats.

2.) Accuracy : The accuracy of all signals is calculated as the percentage of the total signals that were profitable. 

            Accuracy   = (Profitable Signals /Total Signals)*100

  Also along with the accuracy calculated the profitable signals and the total signals counted are also displayed for transparency.

3.) Gross Profit (pips) : The gross profit in pips is the total profit in pips generated from the signals before excluding the losses.               

           Gross Profit =   profit( trade 1 ) +...+profit( trade n )   , where n is the total number of profitable trades.

4.) Gross Loss (pips) : The gross profit in pips is the total loss in pips incurred from the signals.          

            Gross Loss =   Loss( trade 1) +...Loss(trade n)   , where n is the total number of losing trades.

5.)  NET PROFIT : The NET profit in pips is the total profit in pips generated from the signals after excluding the losses.            

             Net Profit = Gross Profit - Gross Loss

6.) Maximal Loss/DrawDown (pips) : The maximal loss is the highest loss incurred on a single trade during the history of testing.

7.) Counted Days : Total number of trading days counted given the current history tested. With this information along with the Net Profit, traders can calculate their average daily profit.


HOW TO USE

We have designed this indicator to be as much as possible very easy to use by even a Novice Trader.

1.) The indicator can virtually be used with any pair/symbol and time frame

2.) Simply use the statistics dashboard to know the best pair and time frame to trade , the best pair and time frame is signed by high accuracy and high net profit.

3.) Simply change the settings to increase accuracy and watch the dashboard as you do so to get the best setting for the pair and time frame you want to trade.

4.) Set your stop loss and take profit to the indicator stop loss and take profit.

5.) Exit your trade when the check mark appears.

DEFAULT SETTING

The current default setting works better with the following pairs and time frames :

  • CADJPY  -  H1 , M15
  • NZDJPY - H1, M30
  • CHFJPY - H1, M30 ,M15
  • GBPJPY - H1, M15
  • AUDJPY - H1 , M30
  • GBPNZD - H1 , M30 
  • NZDCHF - H1
  • USDCHF - H1 , M30
  • BITCOIN  -  M30
  • BRN ( BRENT CRUDE OIL )  -  M15 
  • WTI CRUDE OIL   -  M15
  • NQ100 ( NASDAQ INDEX )  - H1, M30


You can modify the settings for any pair and time frame to get the best Accuracy and Net Profit 


DYNAMIC EXIT

Before a stop loss or take profit is hit ,exit signals can be given sometimes based on the market dynamics , this option is true if Scalping or Break Even exit are activated, this is designed to reduce loses while locking in necessary profits. So exit your trade when the check mark appears.


NET PROFIT  vs. ACCURACY

Sometimes the indicator might show a high accuracy but with little Net profit , especially when the Scalping and Break Even options are enabled . The goal of a trader is to make profit so you should put more importance on the Net Profit than the accuracy , any accuracy above 65% is ok. So when you are adjusting the settings on the indicator , as long as your accuracy is above 65% , try to ensure the Net Profit is given more precedence .


INPUT PARAMETERs


1.)  History : The History /Candle Stick Bar Count  taken into consideration for testing.

2.)  Moving Average Filter : Enabling the moving average filter ensures that all trades are in the direction of the moving average , buy signals are thus given above the the moving average line and sell signals are given below the moving average line

3.) Risk To Reward Ratio (TP) : This setting is used to set the take profit level of the indicator , it is the ratio of the stop loss distance to set as take profit

4.) Spread factor : Due to currency spread and volatility , price might hit a stop loss level ,only to return in the direction of your trade again immediately. The Spread Factor is an offset value added to the stop loss level to account for spread and volatility.

5.) Maximum BreakOut Ratio : The ratio just like the risk reward is measured as a ratio of the stop loss distance . It is the maximum ratio below which a breakout is valid.

6.) Minimum Profit : This is the minimum profit in pips used to adjust the take profit calculated by the risk to reward ratio. This is to ensure trades don't close too early.

7.) Allow Scalping ? (true/false) : When this option is enabled , trades are exited when there is an opposite candle formation.

8.) Allow Break Even Exit ? (true/false) : When trades exceeds a certain number of bars without closing out, the breaking even exit helps to exit the  trade when price touches the opening price of the signal.

9.) Break Even Bars : Minimum number of bars to consider before activating break even exit

10.) Break Even Profit (pips) : Pips to be added to the opening price before trade is exited by the Break Even Option


YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY !

>>>  GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD


