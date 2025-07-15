TimeGap Block SMC

TimeGap Block SMC v3.00

Professional Indicator for Fair Value Time Gap Analysis

🎯 PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

TimeGap Block SMC is a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for detecting and analyzing Time Gaps in price zones. Based on Smart Money Concepts and intended for professional traders working with institutional market analysis approaches.

🔬 WHAT IS A TIME GAP?

Time Gap is a price zone where price spent virtually no time, creating a "void" or "inefficiency" in market structure. These zones possess magnetic properties and often act as strong support/resistance levels.

Working Principle:

  • Price quickly moves through a specific zone
  • Supply and demand imbalance is created
  • Zone remains "unfilled" for significant time
  • When price returns to the zone, reaction occurs (bounce or breakout)

⚙️ INDICATOR SETTINGS

📊 Main Settings

Universal_search_range = 500          // Gap search range
Time_gap_width = 2                    // Zone line thickness
Historical_depth = 500                // Historical analysis depth
Back_time_gap = true                  // Display zones in background
Fill_time_gap = true                  // Fill zones with color

🎯 Time Gap Parameters

Min_time_gap_bars = 10               // Minimum gap in bars
Price_zone_percent = 0.5             // Price zone percentage (0.1-1.0)
Max_time_in_zone = 3                 // Maximum time in zone

🎨 Color Settings

Color_Time_Gap_Strong = clrYellow    // Strong gaps (yellow)
Color_Time_Gap_Medium = clrOrange    // Medium gaps (orange)  
Color_Time_Gap_Weak = clrGray        // Weak gaps (gray)

📈 TRADING STRATEGIES

🎯 Strategy 1: Time Gap Zone Bounce

Entry Conditions:

  1. Price approaches Time Gap zone
  2. Bounce pattern forms (pin bar, doji, hammer)
  3. Volume increases when approaching zone
  4. Zone has high strength (yellow/orange color)

Entry Points:

  • LONG: Bounce from Time Gap zone lower boundary
  • SHORT: Bounce from Time Gap zone upper boundary

Position Management:

  • Stop Loss: Beyond Time Gap zone boundary (10-20 pips)
  • Take Profit: Nearest resistance/support level
  • Risk/Reward: Minimum 1:2

🎯 Strategy 2: Time Gap Zone Breakout

Entry Conditions:

  1. Price completely fills Time Gap zone
  2. Candle closes beyond zone boundary
  3. Increased volume on breakout
  4. Impulse confirmation in breakout direction

Entry Points:

  • LONG: Upper boundary breakout + hold above
  • SHORT: Lower boundary breakout + hold below

🎯 Strategy 3: Combined Approach

Multi-level Analysis:

  1. Analysis of multiple Time Gap zones
  2. Search for confluence with other levels
  3. ATR usage for signal filtering
  4. Overall market trend consideration

🛠 USER MANUAL

📥 Installation

  1. Download Time Gap Analysis.ex5 file
  2. Place in MQL5/Indicators/ folder
  3. Restart MetaTrader 5
  4. Find indicator in Navigator → Indicators → Custom

⚡ Quick Start

  1. Drag indicator onto chart
  2. Configure default parameters
  3. Wait for historical data analysis
  4. Begin analyzing current Time Gap zones

🔧 Recommended Settings

For Scalping (M1-M5):

Universal_search_range = 200
Min_time_gap_bars = 5
Price_zone_percent = 0.3
Max_time_in_zone = 2

For Intraday Trading (M15-H1):

Universal_search_range = 500
Min_time_gap_bars = 10
Price_zone_percent = 0.5
Max_time_in_zone = 3

For Swing Trading (H4-D1):

Universal_search_range = 1000
Min_time_gap_bars = 20
Price_zone_percent = 0.7
Max_time_in_zone = 5

📊 SIGNAL INTERPRETATION

🟡 Yellow Zones (Strong)

  • Strength: Very High
  • Reliability: 80-90%
  • Application: Primary trading signals
  • Characteristics: Long-duration time gaps (20+ bars)

🟠 Orange Zones (Medium)

  • Strength: High
  • Reliability: 60-80%
  • Application: Additional confirmation
  • Characteristics: Moderate gaps (10-20 bars)

⚪ Gray Zones (Weak)

  • Strength: Low
  • Reliability: 40-60%
  • Application: Supporting levels
  • Characteristics: Short gaps (less than 10 bars)

🎮 PRACTICAL EXAMPLES

Example 1: EUR/USD M15

Situation: Price approaches yellow Time Gap zone Signal: Pin bar forms at lower boundary Action: LONG entry from support zone Stop Loss: 15 pips below zone Take Profit: 45 pips (R:R = 1:3) Result: +45 pips profit

Example 2: GBP/USD H1

Situation: Orange Time Gap zone breakout Signal: Impulse candle through upper boundary Action: LONG after hold above zone Stop Loss: Return to zone (20 pips) Take Profit: Next resistance level Result: +60 pips profit

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

🔴 Risks

  • Time Gap zones can be broken during strong news
  • Weak zones (gray) are less reliable
  • Must consider overall market trend
  • Filter signals by session times

✅ Advantages

  • High accuracy of strong zones
  • Automatic gap detection
  • Adaptation to any timeframes
  • Alert system when testing zones
  • Mitigation (filling) tracking

📱 Alerts and Notifications

  • Sound signals when approaching zones
  • Push notifications to mobile
  • Email alerts on zone breaks
  • Visual indicators on chart

🎯 TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

📋 Entry Checklist

  • [ ] Time Gap zone has high strength (yellow/orange)
  • [ ] Price tests zone for first time
  • [ ] Reversal/continuation pattern forms
  • [ ] Volume confirms movement
  • [ ] Overall trend supports direction
  • [ ] Active trading session time

💡 Professional Tips

  1. Combine with other indicators: ATR, Volume, Support/Resistance
  2. Consider news: Avoid trading during major events
  3. Manage risks: Don't risk more than 2% of capital per trade
  4. Keep journal: Analyze Time Gap zone trading results
  5. Test settings: Adapt parameters to your trading style

📞 TECHNICAL SUPPORT

  • Developer: Evgeny Koshtenko
  • Version: 3.00
  • Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 build 3000+
  • Support: Updates and technical support included
  • Guarantee: 30-day money back guarantee

🏆 RESULTS AND STATISTICS

Historical Testing (2020-2024):

  • Strong zone accuracy: 85%
  • Average profit per trade: +35 pips
  • Win rate: 72%
  • Maximum drawdown: 12%
  • Profit factor: 2.4

TimeGap Block SMC - your professional tool for trading the strongest market levels!

🚀 WANT MORE CAPABILITIES?

Multi-Timeframe Time Gap Analysis v4.00 - PREMIUM VERSION

🔥 Revolutionary multi-timeframe version of TimeGap indicator:

  • Simultaneous analysis of 4 timeframes (H4, H1, M15, M5)
  • Automatic confluence zones detection between timeframes
  • Red multi-TF zones with 92% accuracy
  • Cascade analysis from higher to lower timeframes
  • Signal prioritization by confirmation count
  • Advanced alert system for multi-TF zones

📊 Version Comparison:

Metric Basic v3.00 Premium v4.00
Zone Accuracy 85% 92%
Win Rate 72% 88%
Profit Factor 2.4 3.1
False Signals - -40%

🎁 Special price for basic version owners - 30% discount!


