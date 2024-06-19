Volatility Range Predict

Volatility Range is an indicator that calculates the range of volatility, predicting key levels such as potential resistance above and potential support below. The indicator can display volatility forecast ranges for the latest 50 days, 10 weeks, or 4 months. By observing these ranges, you can better identify reliable levels where combining with price action enhances trade accuracy significantly.

You have the option to fill the rectangle area with color for easier observation, or leave it unfilled. You can also customize the rectangle colors according to your preference.


Parameter Description :

Timeframe of predicting volatility : Select the timeframe for volatility ranges .

Timeframes backcount (0 means current time) : Input the fluctuation range to display for up to 50 days, 10 weeks, or 4 months .

Daily quote start hour (0 or 1) : Different symbols have different starting times for daily quoting. For example, XAUUSD starts quoting at 1:00 AM, while EURUSD starts quoting at midnight. Please adjust the quoting start time accordingly for each instrument.

