Breakout Prophy MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ruslan Nicolaev
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Classic breakout system. Well-proven itself on a long period of time. Entry into the deal occurs after exiting the accumulation channel. The system works with stoplosses and without averaging. Everything works automatically, after launching you will not need to administer the trading process.
Expert Advisor settings are simple and intuitive, there is a possibility to optimize parameters on historical data.
An archive with back-test results is attached in the comments.