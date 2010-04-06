OpenAllCharts MT4

The script opens charts of all trading instruments that are listed in the Market Watch.

Convenient to use for choosing a trading instrument for intraday trading (and not only).

MT5-version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113499

You can attach a pre-created template to each chart you open.

For an example of work, see the video for this post.

There are only two settings:
  • Selection of timeframe;
  • Template name.
If you do not need to attach a template, you must leave the Name field empty.


Video OpenAllCharts MT4
