OpenAllCharts MT4

The script opens charts of all trading instruments that are listed in the Market Watch.
Convenient to use for choosing a trading instrument for intraday trading (and not only).
You can attach a pre-created template to each chart you open.
For an example of work, see the video for this post.
There are only two settings:
- Selection of timeframe;
- Template name.
If you do not need to attach a template, you must leave the Name field empty.