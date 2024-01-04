Trade Manager Tool uses adjustable lines displayed on your chart to let you prepare and visualize your order's entry, stop loss and take profit levels before you open a position. It will then use these levels along with your choice of maximum risk preset in order to calculate your optimal position size before sending the order to your broker. While providing an invaluable advantage to manual traders looking to control their risk and simplify their trading process, it also informs their decision making before they open a trade by providing them with crucial information such as their position's reward‑to‑risk ratio or trading fees.

The demo doesn't work in the Strategy Tester but there is a demo version available in the blog post below. Download demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755567/

KEY FEATURES:

supports market , limit and stop orders

, and orders automatically calculates your position's optimal lot size

lets you set your own default values for each trading preset

automatically adjusts your price levels if they need to include the spread

prevents trading if the reward‑to‑risk ratio is too low or when trading fees are too high

provides detailed order confirmations after sending orders

automatically logs the order's details in a CSV file on your computer

includes customizable sound notifications for new, modified and closed positions

lets you apply your own visual settings to any of the panel's features





IMPORTANT INFORMATION: