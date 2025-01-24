FST Super MACD

Introducing our cutting-edge product, an innovative MACD Oscillator with a dynamic level enhanced by a decimal point Moving Average (MA) also with the versatility of multiple moving average modes.

Key Features:

Dynamic Level Precision Our MACD Oscillator is equipped with a dynamic level feature, providing traders with unparalleled precision in analyzing market trends. The dynamic level adapts to real-time market conditions, ensuring accurate and timely insights. Decimal Point Moving Average (MA) Enhancing the traditional MACD approach, our product incorporates a Decimal Point Moving Average. This sophisticated MA adds granularity to your analysis, allowing for a finer understanding of price movements and trend shifts. Notification System Stay informed and ahead of the curve with our integrated notification system. Receive instant alerts on your preferred devices or platforms, ensuring you never miss a critical market event. Whether you're on the go or focused on other tasks, our notification system keeps you connected to the market action. Sound Alerts for Timely Responses In addition to visual notifications, our MACD Oscillator features customizable sound alerts. Set distinct tones for different market scenarios, empowering you to respond promptly to potential trading opportunities or risks. Real Tics Movement Analysis Gain a competitive edge by leveraging real-tick movement analysis. Our MACD Oscillator processes real-time ticks, providing you with up-to-the-moment insights into market dynamics. Make decisions based on the most current data, enhancing the accuracy of your trading strategy. Multiple moving average modes This powerful feature allows traders to tailor their analysis with various moving average types, adapting to diverse market conditions. Whether you prefer Simple Moving Averages (SMA), Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), or Weighted Moving Averages (WMA), our MACD Oscillator provides the flexibility needed to align with your unique trading strategy. The inclusion of multiple moving average modes significantly broadens the scope of technical analysis, enabling users to fine-tune their approach based on specific market characteristics. Whether you seek smoother trend indications or prioritize responsiveness to recent price changes, our MACD Oscillator caters to your preferences.





Empower your trading strategy with the precision of our MACD Oscillator, featuring a dynamic level, Decimal Point MA, and a robust notification system. Stay ahead of market trends and make informed decisions with this sophisticated tool.

Navigate through the intricacies of the financial markets with confidence, armed with a tool that goes beyond the conventional. Explore the possibilities of multiple moving average modes and empower your trading decisions with the precision and adaptability that only our MACD Oscillator can deliver.





MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111545

While testing our indicator in the strategy tester, be sure to look at the Journal tab to see what the indicator would have done outside the tester.

You will see message like :

- "Would have popped an alert outside the tester."

- "Would have sended a notification outside the tester."