TradeInfor Mew

Indicator Statistics MultiPairs for MT4
1. Current Openning Ords
- Symbols Openning
+ Buy Orders
+ Buy Volume
+ Sell Orders
+Sell Volume
- DrawDown by Symbols
- Floating by Symbols
2. Closed Orders
- Statistics by Today, Week, Month, YTD and Volume
- Sum of Closed Orders by Symbol
3. Statistics by Day
- Statistics by Say and Volume
4. DrawDown by Day
- Each day DrawDown in Week
- Percent of DrawDown
Contact me at Telegram @MaiMew68