Telegram Trader Pro

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to create and set up a Telegram bot for MetaTrader 4, enabling you to receive trading updates and alerts on your Telegram channel or group.

  1. Open Telegram: Launch your Telegram app on your device.

  2. Search for "BotFather": In the Telegram search bar, type "BotFather" and select it from the search results.

  3. Create a New Bot:

    • Type /start and send it to BotFather.
    • Then, type /newbot to initiate the bot creation process.

  4. Bot Nickname and Username:

    • Give your bot a nickname (e.g., "Bestnavisignal").
    • Choose a username for your bot; it must end with 'bot' (e.g., "Bestnavisignalbot").

  5. Congratulations!: You've successfully created your Telegram bot.

  6. API Token: You'll receive a unique API token for your bot, which will look something like this: 787517015:AAFnbcZYxx_iXAdRGrZD1W8bsSF5Xr_FmQ0 . Make sure to save this token; you'll need it later.

  7. Create a Channel or Group: If you haven't already, create a Telegram channel or group where you want to receive trading updates.

  8. Add Bot as Administrator:

    • Open the channel/group Info.
    • Navigate to "Manage," then "Add Administrators."
    • Type the bot's username (e.g., "Bestnavisignalbot") and click "Save."

  9. Send a Test Message: To ensure everything is set up correctly, send a test message to the channel/group, such as "hello world."

  10. Retrieve Channel/Group ID:

    • Open a web browser and go to the following URL: https://api.telegram.org/bot&lt;token>/getUpdates (Don't forget to replace <token> with your bot's API token).
    • Search for the string "chat":{"id": to find a large negative number. This number represents your group or channel ID. Copy this ID.

  11. MetaTrader 4 Configuration:

    • In MetaTrader 4, go to "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors."
    • Tick the option for 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL.'
    • Add the URL 'https://api.telegram.org' to the list.

  12. Attach the Utility:

    • In MetaTrader 4, attach the utility to your trading chart.
    • Fill in the Token (from step 5) and Chat ID (from step 10).
    • Additionally, enter the magic number separated with a comma (",") on the utility chart window. This helps you select which trades should be sent to Telegram.

  13. Ready to Receive Updates: Your utility is now configured and ready to work for you. It will send trading updates and alerts to your Telegram channel/group as per your settings.

By following these steps, you can seamlessly integrate your MetaTrader 4 trading activities with Telegram and receive real-time updates and alerts on your chosen channel or group.


