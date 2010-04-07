Telegram Trader Pro
- Yardımcı programlar
- Mahammadjamil Kazi
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to create and set up a Telegram bot for MetaTrader 4, enabling you to receive trading updates and alerts on your Telegram channel or group.
-
Open Telegram: Launch your Telegram app on your device.
-
Search for "BotFather": In the Telegram search bar, type "BotFather" and select it from the search results.
-
Create a New Bot:
- Type /start and send it to BotFather.
- Then, type /newbot to initiate the bot creation process.
-
Bot Nickname and Username:
- Give your bot a nickname (e.g., "Bestnavisignal").
- Choose a username for your bot; it must end with 'bot' (e.g., "Bestnavisignalbot").
-
Congratulations!: You've successfully created your Telegram bot.
-
API Token: You'll receive a unique API token for your bot, which will look something like this: 787517015:AAFnbcZYxx_iXAdRGrZD1W8bsSF5Xr_FmQ0 . Make sure to save this token; you'll need it later.
-
Create a Channel or Group: If you haven't already, create a Telegram channel or group where you want to receive trading updates.
-
Add Bot as Administrator:
- Open the channel/group Info.
- Navigate to "Manage," then "Add Administrators."
- Type the bot's username (e.g., "Bestnavisignalbot") and click "Save."
-
Send a Test Message: To ensure everything is set up correctly, send a test message to the channel/group, such as "hello world."
-
Retrieve Channel/Group ID:
- Open a web browser and go to the following URL: https://api.telegram.org/bot<token>/getUpdates (Don't forget to replace <token> with your bot's API token).
- Search for the string "chat":{"id": to find a large negative number. This number represents your group or channel ID. Copy this ID.
-
MetaTrader 4 Configuration:
- In MetaTrader 4, go to "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors."
- Tick the option for 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL.'
- Add the URL 'https://api.telegram.org' to the list.
-
Attach the Utility:
- In MetaTrader 4, attach the utility to your trading chart.
- Fill in the Token (from step 5) and Chat ID (from step 10).
- Additionally, enter the magic number separated with a comma (",") on the utility chart window. This helps you select which trades should be sent to Telegram.
-
Ready to Receive Updates: Your utility is now configured and ready to work for you. It will send trading updates and alerts to your Telegram channel/group as per your settings.
By following these steps, you can seamlessly integrate your MetaTrader 4 trading activities with Telegram and receive real-time updates and alerts on your chosen channel or group.