Telegram Trader Pro

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to create and set up a Telegram bot for MetaTrader 4, enabling you to receive trading updates and alerts on your Telegram channel or group.

Open Telegram: Launch your Telegram app on your device. Search for "BotFather": In the Telegram search bar, type "BotFather" and select it from the search results. Create a New Bot: Type /start and send it to BotFather.

Then, type /newbot to initiate the bot creation process. Bot Nickname and Username: Give your bot a nickname (e.g., "Bestnavisignal").

Choose a username for your bot; it must end with 'bot' (e.g., "Bestnavisignalbot"). Congratulations!: You've successfully created your Telegram bot. API Token: You'll receive a unique API token for your bot, which will look something like this: 787517015:AAFnbcZYxx_iXAdRGrZD1W8bsSF5Xr_FmQ0 . Make sure to save this token; you'll need it later. Create a Channel or Group: If you haven't already, create a Telegram channel or group where you want to receive trading updates. Add Bot as Administrator: Open the channel/group Info.

Navigate to "Manage," then "Add Administrators."

Type the bot's username (e.g., "Bestnavisignalbot") and click "Save." Send a Test Message: To ensure everything is set up correctly, send a test message to the channel/group, such as "hello world." Retrieve Channel/Group ID: Open a web browser and go to the following URL: https://api.telegram.org/bot<token>/getUpdates (Don't forget to replace <token> with your bot's API token).

Search for the string "chat":{"id": to find a large negative number. This number represents your group or channel ID. Copy this ID. MetaTrader 4 Configuration: In MetaTrader 4, go to "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors."

Tick the option for 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL.'

Add the URL 'https://api.telegram.org' to the list. Attach the Utility: In MetaTrader 4, attach the utility to your trading chart.

Fill in the Token (from step 5) and Chat ID (from step 10).

Additionally, enter the magic number separated with a comma (",") on the utility chart window. This helps you select which trades should be sent to Telegram. Ready to Receive Updates: Your utility is now configured and ready to work for you. It will send trading updates and alerts to your Telegram channel/group as per your settings.

By following these steps, you can seamlessly integrate your MetaTrader 4 trading activities with Telegram and receive real-time updates and alerts on your chosen channel or group.



