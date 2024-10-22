Backtest Assistant x IoTraders

Data Logging: Log all backtest data into a .CSV file (Open time, Close time, Open, SL, TP, Risk Reward Ratio, profit pips, swap cost, etc.)

Trade Result Calculation: Determine the outcome of a trade based on the open, stop loss, and take profit prices input

Trade Result Tie Breaker: Determine the outcome when a single candle touches both the Take Profit and Stop Loss prices by automatically examining the lower timeframe

Backtest Result Chart Screenshot: Capture opening chart and closing chart of each backtested trade data

: Objects on chart will not be shown in the chart screenshot (

Swap Calculator: Estimate the swap cost (or gain) of the backtested trade (positive value means swap profit, and negative value means swap loss)

Risk-Reward Take Profit (optional): Set the Take Profit Price based on Risk-Reward Ratio by inserting the ratio number followed by 'r' in the Take Profit input, or predetermine the ratio in the "Inputs" section

Farthest Take Profit Finder (optional): Find the farthest possible Take Profit Price based on Open Time, Open Price, and Stop Loss Price provided just in case You are unsure where to put the Take Profit Price

Comment: Set a specific comment for each backtested trade

Line Function: Set Open, Stop Loss, and Take Profit Prices easily by dragging Horizontal Lines to the desired prices or candle structures (You can type them manually too if needed) OHLC Line Magnet: Make the Horizontal Lines attracted toward the Open, High, Low, or Close Price of the nearest candle to increase precision (can be turned off in the Inputs section) Custom Line Magnet: Make the Horizontal Lines attracted toward a specific percentage of the nearest candle (customizable in the Inputs section) Hotkeys : Execute functions by pressing keyboard keys to increase productivity and reduce mouse dragging time (can be turned off in the Inputs section) (F=Show 3 Lines, D=Show 2 Lines, R=Log Trade Data, Z=Place/Delete Checkpoint Line, E=Shift the Chart towards the Checkpoint Line) Checkpoint Line: Place a Checkpoint Line anywhere on the chart by hitting 'Z' key and then left-clicking a candle. Then, hit "E" key to return the chart view back to the Checkpoint Line whenever you get lost while scrolling through the chart Adjustable Panel Size: Adjust Panel Size Scale via inputs section to easily fit your preferred display. There is minimize & maximize button too for you to see the covered part of the chart easily

Execute functions by pressing keyboard keys to increase productivity and reduce mouse dragging time (

Make sure the CSV file is closed when logging data

Note: