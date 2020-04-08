Support Resistance Lines Safe to Trade

In Forex trading, understanding support and resistance is crucial. Virtually every trading strategy incorporates these levels.





MetaTrader lacks built-in support and resistance calculation features, but there's a solution— the Support and Resistance Lines indicator.





This powerful MetaTrader indicator automatically calculates and displays support and resistance levels for any chosen currency pair or trading instrument.





Benefits of the Support and Resistance Lines indicator:





1. Identify better trading opportunities by adjusting your strategy based on support and resistance levels.

2. Save time with automated level calculations displayed on the chart.

3. Receive notifications when the price approaches or departs from support or resistance levels.





Practical uses of the indicator:





1. Assess entry signals by considering the proximity of the price to support or resistance.

2. Adapt your strategy to price stagnation or rebounds at these levels.

3. Set exit points such as take-profit or stop-loss, or use them for trailing stops.