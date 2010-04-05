Scalping ea UI

DMF AI EA ROBOT

Most Efficient Trading System Specifically Designed best for NASDAQ (USTECH100)

with hidden tricks in beating the market rule.

Many Newbies asks why trade just USTECH100(NASDAQ) well what we tell you is our robot works and support all other currency pairs

and commodities what you should have in mind is 1 pair of currency can give you all you need in the fx market not by desiring to trade multipairs 

what is important is knowing what you are doing in the market!

Features:

> Unique Trading Time

> Takes Advantage of News Spikes

> Has Daily Maximum Loss Protection

> Live Support ( Telegram== @DMF_aggressive)

> Follows  Trend most accurate

Note:

A lot of complaints has got to us about testing result a lot of persons make mistakes trying to test remember we have numerous  brokers and their pips and lots calculation totally different we have dedicated support to assist you 24/7 Telegram=@Dmf_ai

For backtesting Use 16 fo SL 400 For TP For Every $500 Use 1 Lots or ( 0.1 =1$ ) as your broker may choose to calculate their Lots

contact us for Configuration files and instruction

Best Regard(ITace Inc.) (Marve) (DMF_TM)


Dmf AI EA
Ransom Dikpen Egene
Uzman Danışmanlar
DMF AI EA ROBOT Most Efficient Trading System Specifically Designed best for NASDAQ (USTECH100) with hidden tricks in beating the market rule. Many Newbies asks why trade just USTECH100(NASDAQ) well what we tell you is our robot works and support all other currency pairs and commodities what you should have in mind is 1 pair of currency can give you all you need in the fx market not by desiring to trade multipairs  what is important is knowing what you are doing in the market! Features: > Unique
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Uzman Danışmanlar
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Intelligent Machine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe. At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price. Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods. It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS). Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M)
Asteroid
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The basis of the work of the adviser is to use the change in trend strength to determine the optimal entry points to the market. The logic of the advisor’s work combines two strategies: control of price consolidation and its “explosion” and control of the trend end to work in the channel. The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods. Each trade has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended trading tools (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Value for calculating the tradi
Infinite Forex EA
Roman Pozdnyakov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We are pleased to present to you, our new product, this is the next step in the development of automated trading in the Forex market. This is a revolutionary algorithm developed by our team of programmers. Here all the accumulated experience for 10 years of work in the Forex market is gathered. The adviser uses several strategies for different stages of the market (Trend, Flat, Volatile market or Very weak). The algorithm passed all testing with different brokers, at different quotes. Advisor is
Winex AI
Timur Khal'metov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Winex AI   , uzun yıllara dayanan deneyime sahip uzman bir ekip tarafından oluşturulmuş modern bir ticaret robotudur. Algoritma, gelişmiş yapay zeka teknolojilerine dayanıyor; danışman iki paralel derin sinir ağı kullanıyor; biri işlemleri açmaktan, diğeri ise karlılığı hesaplamaktan ve işlemleri kapatmaktan sorumlu. Danışman, her döviz çifti için her zaman yalnızca bir işlem açık olacak şekilde klasik stratejiye göre işlem yapar ve lot, işlem başına risk parametresine göre hesaplanır. Ortalam
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
DSvoltage
Aliaksei Karalkou
Uzman Danışmanlar
The DCvoltage expert Advisor uses the MACD indicator. The trading volume depends on the result of previous trades and the size of the auto Lot size indicator. The DCvoltage expert Advisor hedges the position size and direction due to blocked orders.  There are trailing positions, floating profit, fixed stop and fixed profit. It is possible to limit the work of the DCvoltage expert Advisor by time. Metod_1                                            Marcet order Metod_2                         
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Winter
Ivan Akimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Принцип работы советника основан на открытии сделок при получении сигнала от своих индикаторов. Закрытие происходит при поступлении противоположного сигнала. Настройки упрощены до минимума, можно выставить только рабочий лот. Советник настроен на работу на паре EUR/USD, таймфреймы  M5, M15, M30, H1 Советник не  использует в торговле, мартингейл и усреднение. Мониторинг советника   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/795297
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.91 (186)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
OsMa TrendSurfer
Augustine Kamatu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a free version of the EA  TrendSurfer OsMa  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104264   TrendSurfer OsMa   receives signals from a technical analysis of in-built MetaTrader 4 indicator Oscillator of a Moving Average (OsMA) and then implements   The Quantum Forex Trading System   to generate positive results. Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ --- Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, wh
FREE
Hedging Adviser EA
Murodil Eminjonov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hedging Adviser EA Hedging Adviser EA It allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent back-and-forth hedging mechanism. I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". Hedging Adviser EA uses
MTrendingEAv2
CHU HAI HA Chu Hai
Uzman Danışmanlar
Specification: - Trend trading only on GBPCAD . - EA run using H1 (1 hour) and D1 (daily) timeframes only (so don't worry about strategy tester modelling quality, because of using H1/D1 is enough) . - Each trade opened with pre-determined Stop loss and Take profit. - Having trailing stop. - Based on fixed risk per trade/position (default is 5% of account free margin), then: Expecting net profit is about 60%/year ; Maximum drawdown is only 11% for the whole period (4 years testing). - Medium/L
Pips Architects Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pips Architect — Intelligent Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader Description Pips Architect   is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4/5. It leverages time series analysis and dynamic modeling to identify trade opportunities without relying on external indicators. This self-sufficient logic allows the EA to adapt to changing market conditions with minimal user intervention. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Pips Architect offers a reliable tool for
Bek Invest Gold
Jasurjon Gofurov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Этот робот приносит высокую эффективность при очень низком уровне риска. Робот работает на таймфреймах M5 и M15 с реальными деньгами. Минимальный депозит 1000 долларов. Средняя дневная прибыль 1-3%. Рекомендуется использовать робота в стандартных настройках. Я думаю, что этот робот приведет всех к новым результатам. Робот не теряет деньги в 99% случаев. Депо - 1000 \ лот - 0,01 Ежемесячный доход - 25 - 50 % (250-500) Гарантия - 1 месяць Если вы потеряете свой денги в течение месяца с момента пок
Market Trast
Snanislav Nagornyuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Предлагаю ознакомиться с первым моим советником. Много писать не буду. Советник простой. Скриншот тестирования есть под описанием. Рекомендации: Работает на паре EURUSD Таймфрейм - М1. Торговый терминал - MetaTrader4. Минимальный рекомендованный депозит - $10000 для лота 0.01. Минимальное рекомендованное кредитное плечо торгового счёта - 1:500. Параметры - по умолчанию. Но при желании можно экспериментировать на демо-счёте.
AllPair Engine MT4
DRT Circle
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AllPair Engine – Başlıca Döviz Çiftleri için Çok Stratejili EA | AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY Tanım AllPair Engine, altı ana Forex döviz çiftinde çalışmak üzere tasarlanmış, hassas bir şekilde tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Tek tip bir işlem yaklaşımı kullanmak yerine, bu EA, her biri belirli bir döviz çiftinin davranış eğilimleri etrafında dikkatlice yapılandırılmış altı benzersiz stratejiyi bir araya getirir: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF ve USDJPY. EA tamamen
RNB Pass Ftmo
Chandana Jayampathi Lokuketagodage Don
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP TRADING EA -  Passing challenge or Verification - ANY PROP FIRMS - TEST Set files in the Comment section  US30/US100   Dow Jones / Nasdaq https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=2e2ffcdc1689&lang=en               (01) testing ............ https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=f823192684d3&lang=en              (02) start date 21 Dec 2023   New and improved settings  https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=c2f389839308&lang=en              (03)  start date  04/01/2024 https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Uzman Danışmanlar
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Uzman Danışmanlar
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
Extremum Save MT4
Ruslan Papou
Uzman Danışmanlar
Version for MT5:   Extremum Save Community UP Group Join Extremum Save   - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio. Extremum Save   does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years.   Real trading proves the same results. Extremum Save   does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc.     Every order is protected with l
Marko
Anastasiia Bulatova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Стратегия CCI: Концепция CCI — это неограниченный осциллятор с показателем 100+, который обычно считается перекупленным, а любое значение 100 — указывает на перепроданность. Для этой стратегии мы будем использовать эти уровни в качестве триггерных точек и изменить интерпретацию CCI. Мы будем покупать валютную пару, если она достигает нового максимума выше 100, и продавать, если она делает новый минимум ниже 100. В этой стратегии мы ищем новые пики или всплески, которые могут привести валютную па
Range Out
Sergej Batz
Uzman Danışmanlar
It is an outbreak EA. He trades the breakout of the range. The times of the range can be set manually. The Take Profit and Stop Los are given with 100% but can also be used here adjust the values ​​manually. The EA also has a trailing stop, the steps can also be set manually here. The EA also draws the range live, so it also provides an optical effect. You can trade everything there is with the EA.
