Relentless Prop Firm Risk Guardian

Relentless Prop Firm Risk Guardian — Free Risk Dashboard for Prop-Firm and Funded Traders

Most funded challenges are not lost to bad trades. They are lost to a limit the trader did not see coming. One oversized position, one rough day, and the account is gone.

Relentless Prop Firm Risk Guardian keeps your limits in front of you, in real time, on your chart, so you always know how much room you have left.

It is a non-trading utility. It never opens, closes, or modifies a trade. It only reads your account and shows you where you stand.

What it shows (live):

  • Balance, Equity, and open floating profit or loss
  • Daily profit or loss, and how much of your daily loss limit you have used, with the exact amount you have left
  • Your maximum drawdown against your limit
  • Progress toward your own profit target
  • A built-in position size calculator (risk percent and stop-loss distance to lot size)

Alerts before you cross a line:
A sound and on-screen alert appears when your daily loss or drawdown approaches your limit, at a threshold you choose. Passive numbers are easy to ignore. An alert reaches you in time.

Visual risk meters:
Color-coded meters (green, amber, red) let you read your risk at a glance, without doing math under pressure.

Cross-checked position sizing:
The position size calculator uses the terminal's own profit model and cross-checks it two independent ways. If your broker reports an inconsistent tick value, it warns you instead of quietly sizing a risky lot.

Fits your firm:

  • Set your own daily loss percent, maximum drawdown percent, and profit target
  • Configurable daily reset hour to match your firm's reset time
  • Quick presets as starting points

Key features:

  • Real-time daily loss, drawdown, and profit target meters
  • Remaining buffer shown in your account currency
  • Position size calculator with a data-sanity check
  • Sound and on-screen limit alerts, configurable, can be turned off
  • Configurable reset time and firm presets
  • Clean, color-coded panel
  • Non-trading, safe to run alongside your other programs on its own chart

How to use:

  1. Attach it to a chart, on its own chart, one program per chart.
  2. In the inputs, set your daily loss percent, maximum drawdown percent, profit target, reset hour, and your challenge starting balance, or pick a preset.
  3. Trade as usual and keep an eye on your meters.

Important:

  • This tool is an assistant, not a rulebook. Prop-firm rules vary and change. Always verify the numbers against your firm's current terms. Presets are typical values only.
  • Any limitations described here are recommendations, not enforced restrictions. The tool informs. It does not trade or block trading.
  • No performance or profit claims are made or implied. Trading involves risk.

It is free. If it helps you protect a challenge, a rating or review is appreciated and helps other traders find it. For questions or feature requests, send me a message.

Built to help traders avoid losing accounts to avoidable mistakes.

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