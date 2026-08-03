Time to Coffee
- Утилиты
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- Версия: 1.10
A simple utility that tells you to leave the computer and go for a walk and have a coffee every 60 minutes, or however long you configure.
The function is to remind us to get off the computer and go for a walk so as not to make the mistake of opening up an emotional order, taking every day to the end and a simple walk would solve the problem.
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Check out my FOMO blocker as well
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188473
Check out my dashboard as well, which displays unified information from all open MT5 instances: