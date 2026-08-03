Time to Coffee

A simple utility that tells you to leave the computer and go for a walk and have a coffee every 60 minutes, or however long you configure.

The function is to remind us to get off the computer and go for a walk so as not to make the mistake of opening up an emotional order, taking every day to the end and a simple walk would solve the problem.


---

Check out my FOMO blocker as well

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188473


Check out my dashboard as well, which displays unified information from all open MT5 instances:

https://github.com/hbrtza/mt5_dashboard/releases


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Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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4.59 (74)
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
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FOMO Lock
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