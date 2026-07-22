RiskLines Calculator

Here's a description you can adapt for the MQL5 Market listing — I've broken it into the pieces the submission form usually asks for (title, short description, full description with feature bullets).

Product name (example):
Risk Calculator Lines — Draggable SL/TP Position Sizer

Short description (for the listing preview):
Draggable Entry/SL/TP lines paired with a live risk calculator panel. Lock your risk as a % of equity or a fixed dollar amount and the lot size auto-solves as you drag — no manual math, no separate spreadsheet.

Full description:

Risk Calculator Lines turns position sizing into a visual, drag-and-drop workflow right on your chart. Plan a trade by dragging three lines — white for Entry, red for Stop Loss, green for Take Profit — and a compact panel keeps every number in sync in real time.

Key features

  • Draggable Entry / SL / TP lines — grab any line and move it; every dependent value updates instantly.
  • Live Risk Calculator panel — shows Entry, SL, TP, current account Equity, Risk %, Risk $, and Lot Size in one compact, collapsible window.
  • Two ways to size your position — type a target Risk % or a target Risk $, and Lot Size is automatically solved and rounded to your broker's lot step. Drag SL afterward and Lot Size keeps adjusting live to hold that risk steady.
  • Breakeven+ detection — if you move your Stop Loss past Entry onto the profit side, the panel flips from showing a loss ("- X " ) t o a l o c k e d − i n g a i n ( " + X") to a locked-in gain ("+ X")toalockedingain("+X, breakeven+"), based on an explicit Buy/Sell toggle you control.
  • One-key close — assign any keyboard key (Esc, Delete, a function key, anything) directly from the panel to instantly close open positions on the current symbol, with an optional confirmation prompt.
  • Collapsible panel — hide the calculator down to a title bar with one click when you just want to see the chart, expand it back anytime.
  • Non-intrusive design — the panel and lines never fight your mouse clicks or keyboard input; built to stay out of your way while you work.

Who it's for
Discretionary traders who plan entries visually and want their position size calculated for them instead of doing it by hand or in a spreadsheet.

Note: This tool is a planning and risk-sizing aid. It does not automatically place trades or generate signals — trade decisions and execution remain entirely in your hands (aside from the optional one-key close feature, which only closes positions you already hold, with a confirmation step).


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