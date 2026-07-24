PropDesk Prop Firm Trade Manager

Every panel tells you how much you're risking. This one tells you how much you have left.

You didn't lose the challenge because your strategy failed. You lost it because one more trade pushed you past the daily limit while you were chasing the target. PropDesk is the desk that helps stop that from happening.

1. Size against your ROOM, not your equity.
Every order shows "risk $X = Y% of your daily room left". You always know if the next trade fits inside what the firm allows today - before you click.

2. A live prop guardian.
Daily loss, total loss, consistency and profit target, all on one screen, updating live. It warns you at 80% and can flatten everything at a cushion before the real limit.

3. Request alerts from your phone.
Two-way Telegram: get an alert as you approach a limit, and send /status /risk /today /positions from anywhere.

PropDesk is not a robot. It never opens a trade on its own. You trade; it sizes, watches and protects. Every automation - break-even, trailing, close-all - is opt-in and off by default.

The rule most traders forget: your best day can't be more than a set share of your total profit, or the firm delays your payout. PropDesk tracks your consistency live and shows you the line before you cross it - something few panels do.

An honest word on the anti-tilt lock: it is friction, not a cage. Turn it on and you cannot loosen your limits or lower your guard until the next day - it keeps the impulsive version of you from undoing your own rules. Removing the tool disables it. No panel can truly lock MT5, and any that claims to is risking your account.

Setup in one minute. Drag it onto any chart - there are no inputs to fill. For Telegram, whitelist api.telegram.org in Options once and press Connect. Everything else is configured by clicking the panel.

WHAT'S INSIDE
- Risk-based lot sizing against your remaining daily room
- Live guardian: daily and total drawdown, consistency, profit target
- Watch / Warn / Guard modes plus anti-tilt lock
- Trade manager: break-even, trailing (pips or percent), partial close, break-even all, close-profit, flatten
- Draggable RR tool: colored zones and stop / target / entry handles right on the chart
- Trading journal: monthly calendar plus day-by-day trade breakdown
- Two-way Telegram: enriched alerts plus commands (/status /risk /today /positions /report)
- Zero inputs - the entire product is configured from the panel
- English and Spanish interface
- Dark, true-black and light themes
- Works on any symbol and any broker

COMING NEXT
Staged partial exits (TP1 / TP2 / TP3) and indicator-based trailing.

INSTALLATION
1. Drag PropDesk onto any chart. No inputs to configure.
2. For Telegram only: MT5 > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > allow WebRequest for api.telegram.org
3. Press Connect and send /start to your bot. Done.

PropDesk is a trade-management and risk tool - not a signal service and not a profit guarantee. Gaps, slippage and broker conditions mean no tool can guarantee a limit is never breached. Trade responsibly.
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Утилиты
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 - это панель ручной торговли для MetaTrader 5, предназначенная для подготовки, исполнения и управления позициями непосредственно с графика, с визуальным контролем риска на каждом этапе. Инструмент объединяет в одном интерфейсе подготовку ордеров, автоматический расчет объема позиции по риску, интерактивные зоны Entry, Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также несколько функций управления сделкой после исполнения. Обновления версии 2.0 Версия 2.0 вводит несколько ул
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