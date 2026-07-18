TurboGold

Automate your XAUUSD trading with our AI Trading Bot for MT5.

Designed primarily for 3-digit XAUUSD brokers, the bot is suitable for both new and experienced traders.

View 1-year historical performance and risk disclosures : Details is in trading window

Important Note

The version available publicly has a few parameters adjusted to successfully pass the automatic validation requirements. The core trading strategy remains exactly the same. However, the production version has been further refined and optimized to improve adaptability across different market conditions.

To receive the production version, please contact us on Telegram: Details is in trading window 

To keep the setup simple and avoid confusion, most of the recommended default settings are hard-coded. In most cases, you only need to set the lot size according to your account balance.


Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

When you receive the bot, start with a small trading account or use conservative risk settings for the first week. Monitor its behavior and ensure you understand how it performs under live market conditions before increasing your exposure.

Trading involves substantial risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade responsibly and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

  • ⁠Recommended brokers: Exness, MArkets4You or any 3 digit brokers with MT5 Platform
  • ⁠3 decimal price quota for GOLD. TurboGold is not compatible with brokers which offer a 2 decimal price quota for GOLD for the time being.
  • Minimum initial deposit: $50 in US Cent accounts with 1:500 leverage and take 0.01 micro lot.
  • ⁠Recommended initial deposit: $500 in Cent accounts with 1:500 leverage and take 0.1 micro lot. 
  • ⁠Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
  • Account type: Hedging Cent Account. For standard account Minimum Capital required is $5000 and can take 0.01 standard lot.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 non stop for best result. EA automatically closes all open orders before market gets closed to avoid swap charge.

Features include:

  • ⁠Plug & Play installation.
  • Multi-timeframe compatibility.
  • Continuous 24/5 market analysis.
  • Intelligent execution based exclusively on high-probability market conditions.
Рекомендуем также
Pips In Dream by Ssc
Sagar Shankar Chavan
Эксперты
PIPS IN DREAM by SSC Professional Market Structure and OTE Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 PIPS IN DREAM by SSC is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who use market structure, BOS, CHOCH and Optimal Trade Entry concepts. The Expert Advisor combines two independent entry modules: BOS/CHOCH Market Structure Module SMC Optimal Trade Entry Module Each module can analyze the market independently and execute trades when its selected conditions are satisfied. The EA i
TPS Master Pro
Gopal Goswami
Эксперты
TPS Master Pro is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy algorithmic trading system built for the MetaTrader 5 (MTF) platform. Engineered for high-performance precision, it seamlessly blends advanced trend-following matrix layers, smart money price action filters, and a highly sophisticated risk mitigation engine. Whether deployed as a multi-asset grid system or a scalping engine, TPS Master Pro provides retail traders with the technical edge and data-driven security models typically restricted
Cypher invest
Arnold Byarufu
Эксперты
Introducing "CypherInvest," your trusted Expert Advisor in the dynamic world of financial markets.  With cutting-edge technology and advanced algorithms, CypherInvest analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and uncovers hidden opportunities to help you make informed investment decisions. Our innovative approach combines the power of cryptography and data analysis, unlocking the secrets of the market to maximize your returns. Powered by the Secret algorithm, CypherInvest leverages support an
Hexagon Forge Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Hexagon Forge Xau v1.0 Premium Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) Hexagon Forge Xau is an advanced and visually stunning trading system designed specifically for trading the gold market (XAU/USD). It focuses on high-probability price action combined with powerful trend filters. The EA detects classic continuation and reversal patterns, reinforced by modern technical confirmations, all within a futuristic hexagonal panel that provides comprehensive, real-time information. Main Strategy Combine
Anubi Terminal MT5
Marco Maria Savella
Эксперты
Anubi Terminal is a professional trade management assistant designed for manual traders who demand precision, speed, and strict risk control. Unlike automated bots, Anubi puts the trader in control, providing a sophisticated interface to execute and manage trades according to institutional-grade risk management rules. Why Anubi Terminal? Manual trading often fails due to calculation errors and emotional exits. Anubi eliminates these risks by automating position sizing and trade management based
RangerBot
Andrea Rapisarda
Эксперты
RangerBot - Tactical Trading Exoskeleton Your high-frequency trading exoskeleton. RangerBot is designed to simplify and automate operational management in highly volatile markets (such as XAUUSD or BTC). The workflow is immediate: Identify your zone of interest on the chart. Deploy orders by choosing the ideal geometry. Set your Stop Loss. You clearly know your exact risk even before you start. From that moment on, RangerBot will oversee execution and profit. Key Features: Visual Management (Dra
Big Gient MT5
Pran Gobinda Basak
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor Big Giant is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for use in the currency market on the MT5 platform. It operates on the 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes, making it suitable for traders who prefer shorter-term trading strategies. The robot utilizes a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify and follow strong trends in the market. It places trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, with the aim of capturing as much profit as possi
Minibull Logical Pro
Yusuf Levent Aksun
Эксперты
**MiniBull Logical EA** определяет направление тренда на месячном (MN1) и недельном (W1) таймфреймах, затем фильтрует входы с помощью логики ложного пробоя D1 и сигналов разворота скользящей средней на нескольких таймфреймах (M15→D1). Интерактивная панель на графике позволяет одним кликом включать/выключать EA, переключаться между AUTO/MANUAL и менять режим выхода. Три стратегии выхода и динамичный ATR-стоп обеспечивают полную гибкость управления позицией.
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Эксперты
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 за введение, будет увеличиваться на 100 в месяц, пока не достигнет $1298 Автоматизированный торговый бот для XAUUSD (GOLD). Подключите этого бота к своим графикам XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 и позвольте ему торговать автоматически с помощью проверенной стратегии! Этот бот, разработанный для трейдеров, ищущих простую, но эффективную автоматизацию, совершает сделки на основе комбинации технических индикаторов и ценового действия, оптимизированного для
Hydra Neuron
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Hydra Neuron EA | XAU/USD M1 Scalping System Developed by Worldinversor 2026 Hydra Neuron is an institutional scalping Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M1 timeframe. It combines structural price analysis with a multi-layered system of technical filters to identify high-probability entries in real time. ️ SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE The EA's core integrates two main signal engines: 1. Liquidity Sweep Detection — Identifies institutional liquidity sweeps by an
XAU Amnesia Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD AMNESIA PROTOCOL AI     Amnesia Protocol - Exploiting the chaotic moments when the market forgets all technical analysis.    XAUUSD Amnesia Protocol AI is a breakthrough trading system based on "The Market Amnesia Hypothesis". When high-impact news hits or panic ensues, the market experiences temporary "Amnesia". Support and resistance levels become meaningless, and chaos takes over. This EA is specifically designed to remain dormant during normal market conditions and instantly awaken th
Quantum Candlestick Collider
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
Quantum Candlestick Collider — Institutional-Grade Precision for XAUUSD Quantum Candlestick Collider is a next-generation automated trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. Built on a proprietary quantitative engine and advanced candlestick intelligence, this EA delivers exceptional entry precision, adaptive market awareness, and institutional-level risk control — designed to perform even under extreme market volatility. Real trading environment Transpa
Baby MT5
Aleksandr Makarov
Эксперты
Baby Bot - ваши инвестиции в будущее. Автоматический скальперский советник с жесткой дисциплиной риска. Использует классическую модель фиксированного Stop Loss и Take Profit . Торговая логика построена без применения мартингейла, сеточных стратегий и усреднения, что исключает аномальные просадки на волатильном рынке. Baby Bot выводит торговлю на новый уровень прозрачности. В отличие от стандартных роботов, торгующих по индикаторам в тестере, наш алгоритм анализирует рыночные данные,таких как  Fi
Ai Brain Neural Network Expert Advisor
Alisten A
Эксперты
Ai Brain — Нейросетевой Советник на MetaTrader 5 Ai Brain — это не торговый индикатор. Это не система на основе правил. Это живой движок искусственного интеллекта, работающий непосредственно внутри MetaTrader 5 и принимающий автономные торговые решения через глубокие нейронные вычисления на каждом тике рынка. Двигатель нейронного интеллекта В основе Ai Brain лежит модель глубокого обучения на основе ONNX. ONNX — Open Neural Network Exchange — это промышленный стандарт развёртывания искусственног
Engulfing And Pin Bar Price Action EA
Arvind Verma
Эксперты
Automated trading strategy combining Engulfing and Pin Bar candlestick patterns with dynamic risk management. Built for traders who love price action but want automation. The Engulfing & Pin Bar EA is a fully automated trading system based on two of the most reliable candlestick patterns in price action trading — the Engulfing and the Pin Bar . It combines multi-timeframe confirmation, dynamic risk management, and advanced trade filters to deliver consistent trading opportunities in trending and
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Эксперты
Представляем SchermanActionPro: новый автоматизированный торговый бот от компании Automatictrading Рекомендуемые функции:  • Настраиваемые индикаторы: настройте средние значения и количество свечей в соответствии с рекомендациями Ивана.  • Операционная гибкость: выбирайте между покупками и продажами.  • Фиксация прибыли: фиксированные опционы, основанные на ATR или противоположном сигнале.  • Loss Stop: настраивается фиксированно, в соответствии с ATR или противоположным сигналом.  • Типы лотов:
Adelio MT5
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в ADELIO Обзор ADELIO — это мощная и точная система автоматической торговли, ориентированная на   золото (XAU/USD) . Она использует волатильность рынка и тренды, применяя стратегию многоуровневого входа для эффективного управления рисками. ADELIO EA использует коррекции тренда и силу волатильности для торговли и разработана так, чтобы быть доступной для всех типов трейдеров. Особенности ADELIO EA : ADELIO EA использует уникальные трендовые характеристики золота. Золото — это актив, кот
UniCry
Aleksandrs Butrims
Эксперты
Торговый бот для спотовой торговли на криптобирже ByBit. Торговля происходит через ByBit REST API. Для того чтобы начать торговать Вам нужно иметь акаунт на платформе ByBit. Бот поддерживает торговлю как на реальном счете, так и на демо. Для каждого счета надо создать API ключи в личном кабинете платформы. Бот торгует по стратегии каналов Дончиана, использует треилинг и усреднение. При торговле на споте не используется маржа, поэтому не происходит стоп аута. Перед началом торговли, рекомендуется
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Эксперты
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
XAU Golden Sovereign
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD Golden Sovereign AIThe Ultimate Smart Dynamic Grid Matrix - Volatility-Adjusted Trading Engine XAUUSD Golden Sovereign AI  is a luxurious, high-performance algorithmic trading system designed exclusively to extract maximum profits from Gold (XAUUSD). By combining a Volatility-Adjusted Grid System with pristine AI-based entry filters (Bollinger Bands + RSI), this EA ensures entries only occur at extreme turning points. If the market moves against the initial entry, the EA dynamically expa
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
Эксперты
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Эксперты
AI Nodiurnal EA - это передовой Форекс-робот, который использует передовую технологию машинного обучения для оптимизации стратегий торговли и повышения эффективности на динамичном валютном рынке. Термин "Nodiurnal" отражает его способность адаптироваться и работать не только в традиционные дневные часы торговли, но и в нестандартные периоды, обеспечивая непрерывный и адаптивный подход к торговле на валютном рынке. Настройки: Настройки по умолчанию для валютной пары: EURUSD H1. Специальные настро
Catching Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Catching Bot это автоматический советник используемый для применения в трейдинге на всех финансовых рынках. Данный бот объединяет богатый функционал для работы на рынке Форекс и на любых инструментах. В боте реализованы методы которые способны преодолеть защищенность рынка форекс и помогут работать с ним с допустимым разумным риском. Кратко о сути проблемы. Как известно работа на рынке форекс является не простой, трудно предсказать движение цены, и если работать одним ордером трудно достичь пр
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
Эксперты
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
Holy Mary
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
Holy Mary is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) and designed to trade the H4 candle using a high-precision candlestick pattern engine + ATR-based risk management . This is not a “generic candlestick EA” that uses loose textbook rules. Holy Mary was built around one idea: A pattern is only useful if its definition is measurable. So every pattern in Holy Mary was refined through thousands of tests to translate vague concepts into exact numbers. Example: Peopl
Trend Surfer for USDJPY
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Эксперты
Вот результаты форвард-теста. (MT4 ver.) USDJPY Trend Surfer – это инновационный торговый инструмент, разработанный как следящий за трендом советник (EA). Этот советник точно захватывает тренд USDJPY, комбинируя несколько скользящих средних (SMA), индекс относительной силы (RSI) и стандартное отклонение (StdDev). Используя несколько SMA, он анализирует тренды на разных периодах одновременно, и сочетая индикаторы, такие как RSI и StdDev, он обнаруживает перегретость рынка и состояния перекупленн
Bitcoin Dragon 2
Jang Jun
Эксперты
Bitcoin K-Dragon 2 (KDB-2) is a professional BTCUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It operates on a proprietary mean reversion algorithm combined with a smart multi-stage exit system . No grid. No martingale. Fixed lot averaging only. Clean mean reversion logic. BTCUSD M5 | Mean Reversion Strategy | No Grid | No Martingale | IC Markets Optimized | Verified in Bull & Bear Markets | 20+ Years of Experience   ️ IMPORTANT: 0.02 Lot Architecture KDB-2 uses a 50%/50% partial close system at TP1/
Shams Custom Indicator Connector Pro EA
Md Jony Chowdhury
Эксперты
Key Features: Universal Connectivity:   Automatically executes trades from almost any MT4 indicator via Buffer lines or Object Arrow codes   . Invisible TP/SL Mode:   Hide your profit targets and stop losses from your broker to prevent stop-hunting   . Smart Loss Recovery:   Built-in dynamic lot-increment system ( Enable Recovery ) to recover losses safely   . Account Protection:   Hard-coded Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limits in USD to secure your capital   . MTF Filter:   Verify sign
С этим продуктом покупают
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Эксперты
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Эксперты
Стартова пропозиція. Ціна поступово зростає зі збільшенням кількості продажів. Кожна покупка містить усі майбутні оновлення через MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна сіткова торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) на MetaTrader 5, створена практикуючими трейдерами для будь-якого рівня досвіду. Огляд Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) та інших CFD-інструментів. На відміну від звичайних сіткових роботів із фіксованими параметрами, вона автоматично налаштовує к
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Эксперты
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Эта скальпинговая система работает только во время азиатской сессии. Использует несколько уникальных индикаторов для определения колебаний цены. Динамические уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс в зависимости от рыночных условий. Фиксированный стоп-лосс для защиты капитала, низкий риск потери большой суммы денег. Не нуждается в SET-файлах. Параметры одинаковы для всех валютных пар. Оптимизирован для работы с EURAUD . Рекомендуется запускать советник Eagle Scalper на графике M15 . Рекомендуется запуск
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Эксперты
Советник Snake EURUSD Real — полностью автоматический робот, торгующий на рынке форекс. Робот торгует на любой паре, но лучшие результаты достигнуты на EURUSD M15. Система также работает с любым брокером, предоставляющим плавающий спред. Преимущества Советник не использует такие системы, как мартингейл, хеджирование и т.д. Советник использует стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп для получения прибыли. Кроме того, вы также можете установить тейк-профит (на EURUSD я использовал 93). Наилучшие результаты тес
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Советник использует стратегию основанную на использовании 7 индикаторов  Envelopes,  на каждом таймфрейме(M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) по 7 индикаторов Envelopes.  Торговля идёт по стратегии "Price Action" (ценовая активность), советник ищет одновременный сигнал по 5 таймфреймам: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 и затем открывает ордер.  Советник использует  встроенный   алгоритм Мартингейла и Усреднения. Советник использует экономические новости для достижения более точных сигналов.  Используется скрытый Тейк п
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Эксперты
Traders Toolbox Premium  - это универсальный инструмент   создан на основе обширного обучения общим торговым стратегиям с целью автоматизации этих стратегий и расчетов.   Функции: 19 отдельных сигналов   - Каждый из этих сигналов ,   которые   смещены в нейронной сети конфигурации стиля ,   чтобы составить окончательный / общий результат.   Каждый сигнал имеет свои собственные настройки,   которые   при необходимости   можно   настроить или оптимизировать.   Всестороннее On   экран    Дисплей
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Эксперты
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Эксперты
Reactor MT5 - полностью автоматический советник для внутридневной торговли. он основан на многих показателях. Советник может получить очень высокий процент прибыльных сделок. Эксперт был протестирован на всем доступном историческом периоде на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD и USDJPY M15 с исключительными результатами. Вы можете скачать демоверсию и протестировать ее самостоятельно. Мои тесты проводились с реальной датой тика с точностью 99,90%, фактическим спредом и дополнительным
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Эксперты
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Эксперты
Представляем Marvelous EA: Ваш идеальный торговый помощник Откройте весь потенциал рынка Forex с Marvelous EA, передовым автоматизированным торговым решением, разработанным для максимизации вашей прибыли и минимизации рисков. Этот экспертно созданный торговый алгоритм оснащен передовыми функциями для точной и эффективной навигации в динамичном ландшафте Forex. GOLD - XAUUSD - H5 Реальная производительность счета: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/ 2321875 Ключевые особенности: Проверенная тор
Robo executivo gjs
Gabriel De Jesus Santos
Эксперты
It is recommended to use the robot on a netting account. the robot works with the best configuration from the previous day on the current day. the robot works on the mini index. the robot works on the mini dollar. the robot works on forex. the robot works using indicators. the robot works using market orders and pending orders. before using the robot, put it into optimization and save the settings (in a .set file) to use for the current day. past history does not guarantee future profit, but is
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Раскройте весь потенциал своих инвестиций на Форекс с помощью советника Finvesting, вашего надежного союзника в мире торговли валютой. Этот экспертный советник (EA) предназначен для увеличения ваших инвестиций в Форекс и поможет вам с уверенностью достичь своих финансовых целей. Живое выступление: Finvesting EA имеет успешный опыт стабильной торговли. Реальный счет Живое выступление MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1715664 MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1973370 Откройте для себя по
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Эксперты
Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе множество простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних пяти лет. Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": усредняет сигналы от разных стратегий и открывает рыночные позиции в предпочтительном направлении.  Такой принцип вместе с одновременной работой на коррелир
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
Эксперты
Мультивалютный экспертный советник, работающий одновременно на 15 парах основных валют EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY. Советник объединяет в себе множество простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм открытия позиций при смене сигнала от индикатора Parabolic SAR с подтверждением по двум старшим периодам. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних пяти лет. Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": усредняет сигналы от
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
Эксперты
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
Propfirm Challenge Helper
Jonatan Esteba Rojas Villegas
Эксперты
Помощник по счету финансирования Этот советник уже прошел 1 фазу испытания MFF (фото и видео доказательства) Начальная цена (предложение на первые 3 месяца) Алгоритм основан на структуре цены и действия, а точнее на разграничении. поддержек и сопротивлений. При предъявлении определенного паттерна в начале сессии NY или JPN с ним, он позиционируется с риском вознаграждения 1: 7 таким образом удается извлечь выгоду из начала тенденции. Особые соображения Проверьте, какой поставщик учетной зап
Komo MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor places buy stop and sell stop at certain distance above and below current price. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop, breakeven of orders. Below is description of some inputs. Trade   – option of moment for placing of orders (“Time” – placing of orders at certain time, “Candle” – placing of orders since certain candles count after last order closing or deleting) Candle   – candles count after last order closing or deleting Time 1,2,3   – time for placing of orders Lot
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
Эксперты
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
Эксперты
Scalper EA Pro - Высокоточный робот для автоматической торговли!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD Что нового в версии 3.0? После месяцев разработки и тщательного тестирования мы представляем самую продвинутую и надежную версию Scalper EA Pro! С новыми интеллектуальными фильтрами, улучшенным управлением рисками и более точными входами, этот советник создан для работы на рынках с максимальной эффективностью. Ключевые обновления: Настраиваемый фильтр тренда Теперь с настраиваемыми EMA (по ум
US30 Dow Jones Scalper
Ali Abdulrahman
Эксперты
Dow Jones US30 NY Scalper is an EA designed for scalping during the New York markets open. This means that the EA will only place a maximum of 0-2 trades per day. With that being said, the EA does not utilize any grid, martingale, or topping-up strategies. Each trade has a strict Stop Loss and Take Profit in place. As shown in the backtesting results, there will be losing days or weeks, but the EA manages to recover and generate profits over time. The extent of the drawdown depends on your chose
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв