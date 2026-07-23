Overview

Golden E Advisor MT5

Golden E Advisor MT5 is an advanced automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), implementing a robust Swing Breakout and Retracement Strategy. It scans market structures across multiple timeframes (H1 and H4) to capture high-probability momentum breakouts following significant swing points.

Built with professional-grade risk management and strict execution checks, this EA adapts dynamically to market conditions while ensuring safety features like maximum spread filtering and advanced error handling.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Capability: Operates independently or simultaneously on H1 and H4 timeframes with customizable individual parameters.

Dynamic Swing Detection: Automatically identifies recent Swing Highs and Swing Lows to determine precise entry zones based on market retracements.

Risk-Based Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates the optimal position size based on a customizable percentage of your account balance and the Stop Loss distance.

Smart Order Management: Instantly cleans up opposite pending orders as soon as an active position is established, preventing conflicting market exposure.

Stops Level & Spread Protection: Built-in safeguards to verify broker minimum stop levels and restrict trading during high spread conditions ( MaxSpreadPips ).

Robust Anti-Loop & Error Handling: Intelligent response system designed to handle broker requotes, connection drops, busy servers, and market freeze levels smoothly.

Trading Logic

Swing Analysis: The EA constantly monitors historical bar data to pinpoint key Swing Highs and Swing Lows over a defined lookback period. Retracement & Pending Orders: Buy Setup: When the price retraces sufficiently from a Swing High, a BUY_STOP pending order is placed above the swing level.

Sell Setup: When the price retraces from a Swing Low, a SELL_STOP pending order is placed below the swing level. Risk Control: Every order is paired with predefined Stop Loss ( StopLossPips ) and TakeProfit ( TakeProfitPips ) levels, calculated dynamically with strict risk-per-trade rules.

Input Parameters

Global Settings

MaxSpreadPips: Maximum allowable spread filter before executing trades.

Timeframe Switches

Use_H1 / Use_H4: Enable or disable trading on H1 and H4 timeframes respectively.

Recommendations & Optimized Settings

Optimized Currency Pairs / Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPJPY, and USDJPY (Extensively tested and proven optimal for these markets).

Timeframes: H1

Minimum Deposit: Suitable for standard or cent accounts (with proper risk configuration).

📥 Download Optimized Set Files: To achieve the best possible trading results, please download the official pre-configured .set files via our Google Drive link below: 👉 [https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1MhM_ImCqOqjxjTSKnMxd6UjGZ_XWy-TM?usp=drive_link]

Testing Advice: Always backtest the EA thoroughly in the MT5 Strategy Tester using real tick data and load the provided .set files before deploying on a live account.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex and Gold trading involves substantial risk of loss.