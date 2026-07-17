DoIt Trade Manager MT5

DoIt Trade Manager - Risk Panel and EA Position Manager for MT5

Finding an entry is only half the job. Many execution mistakes happen in position sizing, partial exits, breakeven, trailing and account protection.

DoIt Trade Manager puts the complete workflow on the chart. Plan the risk before entry, execute the order and apply consistent management rules to your manual trades and selected positions opened by other EAs.

FREE 7-DAY TRIAL — full panel, MT4 + MT5. Send me a private message and I will set you up in one minute.

ONE PANEL. EVERY TRADE. EVEN YOUR EAS'

The panel can discover positions from different magic numbers and organize them using friendly strategy names. For every EA group, choose one of three modes:

OFF: ignore the group.

MONITOR: display the group without modifying its trades.

FULL: apply the active management rules to the group.

Newly discovered EAs start in Monitor mode. Full management must be enabled explicitly by the user.

PLAN THE RISK BEFORE YOU CLICK

Position sizing by risk percentage, fixed money or fixed lots.

Use balance or equity as the risk base.

Draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit planning lines before execution.

Live lot size, money risk and reward-to-risk values on the chart.

Market and pending orders with automatic Limit or Stop selection.

OCO pending-order pairs.

AUTOMATE THE MANAGEMENT. KEEP THE CONTROL.

Up to three partial Take Profit targets plus a final Take Profit.

Move the Stop Loss to breakeven or start trailing after a selected target.

Six trailing methods: fixed distance, ATR, moving average, Parabolic SAR, High/Low and Fractals.

Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with emergency broker-stop protection.

Select an individual position, move it to breakeven, close half or close it completely.

Close all, profitable, losing, buy or sell positions from the panel.

THE SAFETY CONTRACT

DoIt Trade Manager is designed to avoid conflicts when another EA or tool is also managing a position.

It never loosens a Stop Loss.

It only applies automated management to groups placed in Full mode.

If another EA, utility or user changes a managed stop, the position is flagged as externally managed and DoIt Trade Manager backs off.

Breakeven, partial-target and trailing progress is stored so the same action is not repeated after a terminal restart.

Partial management of third-party EA positions is opt-in because changing volume can affect the original EA's logic.

PROTECT THE ACCOUNT, NOT JUST ONE TRADE

Equity profit target and loss limit with automatic account flattening.

Economic-news protection with configurable before and after windows.

Trading-session windows.

Virtual-stop protection with an optional emergency broker Stop Loss.

Pending-order and close controls.

Persistent Activity Log showing opens, closes, partials, breakeven, trailing activation, guard actions and external-management events.

A COMPLETE CHART WORKFLOW

1. Attach DoIt Trade Manager to one chart.

2. Build the trade plan and confirm the displayed lot size and money risk.

3. Execute a market or pending order, or select which existing EA groups should be monitored or managed.

4. Keep MT5 and AutoTrading running while automated rules or virtual protection are active.

IMPORTANT

DoIt Trade Manager is a trade execution and management utility. It does not provide trading signals or guarantee trading results.

Per-EA management requires a hedging account. On netting accounts, MT5 merges positions by symbol, so the panel switches to symbol-level management and per-EA grouping is unavailable.

Virtual stops, trailing, partial exits and other automated actions require the terminal or VPS to remain connected. Always verify the current rules of your broker or prop firm before using news or session protection.

Plan the risk before entry. Automate the repetitive management. Keep control over every trade the panel is allowed to touch.