Inferno Storm AI V263DTPro Hybrid MT5

Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.63

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

[Subtitle: The Zenith Edition | Bifurcated AI Logic | VSA Volume | Safe Runners]

Introduction: The Apex of Algorithmic Intelligence

Welcome to the Zenith. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.63 is the most sophisticated iteration of our cognitive trading framework. It fundamentally redefines how Expert Advisors interact with the market by bridging a microsecond-fast quantitative core with the deep-reasoning capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs).

Standard EAs trade blindly on lagging indicators. Inferno Storm is "Self-Aware." It dynamically gauges Market Regimes, calculates Volume anomalies (VSA), maps out Nested Fair Value Gaps (SMC), and forces the AI to execute a rigorous, contextualized Chain-of-Thought before risking your capital.

🔥 V2.63 Breakthroughs: The Zenith Architecture

Version 2.63 introduces unprecedented institutional-grade mechanics, transforming this EA into a dynamic, thinking entity:

Bifurcated AI Rubrics (Contextual Prompting): The AI now changes its analytical behavior based on the Quant Core's mathematical score. Standard Mission: If the technical score is incredibly strong, the AI validates structural continuation and standard breakouts. Bailout Mission (Trap Detection): If the technical score is weak but borderline, the AI seamlessly switches into "Trap Mode." It ignores standard indicators and scans purely for Liquidity Sweeps, Institutional Traps, and Discount/Premium exhaustion wicks to catch massive, early reversals.

Safe Runners (Advanced Partial Close): When momentum decays, why close the entire trade if a massive trend might continue? The new Safe Runner protocol automatically closes 50% of your position to secure profits, immediately moves the remaining Stop Loss to Break-Even (+10 points), and lets the "runner" fly entirely risk-free.

VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) Integration: The L1 Hardware filter now tracks the 20-period Volume Moving Average. If a breakout occurs on a massive Volume Spike (> 2.0x normal volume), the EA awards maximum conviction points, ensuring you trade alongside institutional money flows.

Quadratic Dynamic Risk Sizing: Lot sizing is no longer linear. The EA calculates a sophisticated risk multiplier (from 0.2x to 2.0x) based on a parabolic curve tied to the AI Confidence and L1 Hardware Score. High-conviction setups get aggressive sizing; low-conviction sweeps get minimal probe sizing.

The 7-Layer Operating Anatomy

Inferno Storm operates through a rigorous 7-layer evaluation matrix to ensure absolute precision.

LAYER 1: The Dynamic Shields (Market Profiling)

Auto-Calibration Regime Engine: Automatically categorizes the market into HYPER (Storm) , NORMAL , or SQUEEZE (Freeze) . It dynamically adjusts trailing stops, indicator multipliers, and safe-distance parameters on the fly.

Rolling Fireshield: Anti-whipsaw protection. If the EA loses $X within a rolling 60-minute window, it enters a mandatory sleep mode to bypass short-term market chaos.

Smart Cooldown: Eradicates revenge trading. After a loss, the system enforces a strict mathematical timeout before re-engaging.

LAYER 2: The Kinetic Triggers

Supertrend & Donchian Radar: Pinpoints exact structural breakouts and supreme high/low breaches.

TTM Squeeze: Volatility compression ignites as Bollinger Bands break outside Keltner Channels with MACD confluence.

LAYER 3: Quantum Heart (L1 25-Point Hardware Filter)

The mathematical brain. Raw triggers are X-rayed on a strict 25-point scale.

MACD Acceleration & ADX Strength: Measures explosive momentum and hyper-volatility.

FOMO Prevention & BBW Expansion: Ensures entries are safe relative to the EMA-20 base and supported by widening liquidity bands.

VSA Volume Ratio: Validates breakouts using true tick volume anomalies.

LAYER 4: Multi-Dimensional Macro System (Dual-MTF & Nested SMC)

Dual-MTF Confluence: Synchronizes the Intermediate (M1) and Macro (M2) timeframes (e.g., M15, H1, H4 alignment).

Nested SMC Gaps: Scans for Fair Value Gaps across macro charts. A localized breakout nested within a massive H4 FVG receives maximum institutional scoring.

LAYER 5 & 6: AI Audit & Execution ("Deep-Think")

Prompt AI 2.0 (Bifurcated): Packages the entire 25-point score, MTF, SMC, and News context to the LLM.

100-Word Deduction & XML Matrix: The AI must output a structured, 100-word logical deduction evaluating price traps, followed by a strict XML Confidence Score (1-7 scale).

LAYER 7: The Master Dashboard (Dual-Hemisphere HUD)

Left Panel: Live PnL, Rolling Equity, Broker Session (Asian/London/NY), and Spread tracking.

Right Panel: Live Regime state, VSA Ratio, Dual-MTF status, SMC Context, and MACD Histograms.

Universal LLM Bridge & Anti-Spam Architecture

Connect your MT5 terminal seamlessly to the titans of Generative AI:

Supported Neural Engines: OpenAI (GPT-4o), Google Gemini (1.5 Pro/Flash), Anthropic Claude, Grok, DeepSeek, or Custom APIs.

Asynchronous Jitter Protocol: Intelligently paces API requests to prevent IP bans and "Error 429: Too Many Requests."

The Tri-State Execution Engine

Adapt to any market regime instantly by toggling modes:

MODE [EA ONLY]: A brutally fast, offline mathematical matrix utilizing VSA, SMC, Dual-MTF, and TTM Squeeze.

MODE [AI ONLY]: The EA acts purely as a data-feeder, trading solely on LLM predictive reasoning.

MODE [HYBRID] (Recommended): The "Holy Grail." The Quant Core detects a setup, assigns a 25-point L1 Score, and interrogates the AI. A trade is fired only when math and logic reach absolute agreement.

Installation & Crucial Setup

Download the .ex5 file and place it in your MQL5\Experts folder. Generate an API key from your chosen AI provider (e.g., DeepSeek, OpenAI, Gemini). CRITICAL: Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors -> Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add your AI provider's API URL (e.g., https://api.openai.com or https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com ). Attach to an M15 chart, input your API key, and ignite the storm.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT ✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf & Wingflame Intelligence Lab.