UT Bot Alerts pro MT4

UT Bot Alerts — ATR Trailing Stop Buy/Sell Signals

Overview

UT Bot Alerts is a trend-following signal indicator built on the popular ATR Trailing Stop method. It automatically detects when price breaks through the trailing stop level and prints clear Buy / Sell arrows directly on your chart, backed by a complete real-time alert system. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, UT Bot Alerts helps you catch entries the moment the trend shifts — without staring at the screen all day. (figure 1)

Key Features

🟢🔴 Clear Buy/Sell arrows printed right on the candles — no complex analysis required.

printed right on the candles — no complex analysis required. 📈 Trend-colored ATR Trailing Stop line (green for long, red for short) to instantly read market direction and manage your stop-loss.

(green for long, red for short) to instantly read market direction and manage your stop-loss. ⚙️ Adjustable sensitivity via the Key Value input — catch early signals or filter out market noise to match your trading style.

via the Key Value input — catch early signals or filter out market noise to match your trading style. 🕯️ Optional Heikin Ashi signal calculation for smoother, less noisy signals.

signal calculation for smoother, less noisy signals. 🔔 Multi-channel alerts : pop-up Alert, Push Notification to your mobile MetaTrader app, and Email — never miss a trade.

: pop-up Alert, to your mobile MetaTrader app, and — never miss a trade. ✅ Non-repainting signals (evaluated on closed bars): once a signal appears, it stays — reliable for backtesting and live trading.

signals (evaluated on closed bars): once a signal appears, it stays — reliable for backtesting and live trading. 🚀 Lightweight and optimized (incremental calculation) — runs smoothly on any timeframe and any symbol.

How It Works

The indicator uses the Average True Range (ATR) to build a trailing stop line that follows price:

When the closing price moves above the trailing stop → BUY signal 🟢

the trailing stop → signal 🟢 When the closing price moves below the trailing stop → SELL signal 🔴

The trailing stop tightens as the trend develops, keeping you aligned with the dominant direction.

Input Parameters

Key Value — Signal sensitivity. A smaller value produces more, earlier signals; a larger value produces fewer, higher-quality signals with better noise filtering (recommended: 1–3).

— Signal sensitivity. A smaller value produces more, earlier signals; a larger value produces fewer, higher-quality signals with better noise filtering (recommended: 1–3). ATR Period — Averaging period of the ATR (default: 10).

— Averaging period of the ATR (default: 10). Signals from Heikin Ashi Candles — Enable to compute signals from Heikin Ashi prices for smoother output.

— Enable to compute signals from Heikin Ashi prices for smoother output. Show ATR Trailing Stop line — Show or hide the trailing stop line.

— Show or hide the trailing stop line. Notification type — Choose your alert channel: None / Alert / Push (mobile app) / Email.

— Choose your alert channel: None / Alert / Push (mobile app) / Email. Email subject — Custom subject when Email notifications are enabled.

Recommendations

Symbols: All Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto.

All Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto. Timeframes: Works on all timeframes; M5 and higher are recommended for more stable signals.

Works on all timeframes; M5 and higher are recommended for more stable signals. Best combined with: trend confirmation tools (EMA, market structure) or support/resistance zones to increase win rate.

***Figure 2 is my setting for XAUUSD M5: ATR Period=50 & Signals from Heikin Ashi Candles=TRUE

Notes

This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits. Always apply proper money and risk management. Testing on a demo account before live trading is strongly recommended.