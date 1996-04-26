UT Bot Alerts pro MT4
- Индикаторы
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Minh Truong PhamHello, my name is Pham and I am a programmer and trader! At here, I create amazing forex indicators and expert advisors for Metatrader.
I will try:
+ Provide best tools base on my 5 years experience as a trader and 10 years as a programmer.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 15
Overview
UT Bot Alerts is a trend-following signal indicator built on the popular ATR Trailing Stop method. It automatically detects when price breaks through the trailing stop level and prints clear Buy / Sell arrows directly on your chart, backed by a complete real-time alert system. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, UT Bot Alerts helps you catch entries the moment the trend shifts — without staring at the screen all day. (figure 1)
Key Features
- 🟢🔴 Clear Buy/Sell arrows printed right on the candles — no complex analysis required.
- 📈 Trend-colored ATR Trailing Stop line (green for long, red for short) to instantly read market direction and manage your stop-loss.
- ⚙️ Adjustable sensitivity via the Key Value input — catch early signals or filter out market noise to match your trading style.
- 🕯️ Optional Heikin Ashi signal calculation for smoother, less noisy signals.
- 🔔 Multi-channel alerts: pop-up Alert, Push Notification to your mobile MetaTrader app, and Email — never miss a trade.
- ✅ Non-repainting signals (evaluated on closed bars): once a signal appears, it stays — reliable for backtesting and live trading.
- 🚀 Lightweight and optimized (incremental calculation) — runs smoothly on any timeframe and any symbol.
How It Works
The indicator uses the Average True Range (ATR) to build a trailing stop line that follows price:
- When the closing price moves above the trailing stop → BUY signal 🟢
- When the closing price moves below the trailing stop → SELL signal 🔴
The trailing stop tightens as the trend develops, keeping you aligned with the dominant direction.
Input Parameters
- Key Value — Signal sensitivity. A smaller value produces more, earlier signals; a larger value produces fewer, higher-quality signals with better noise filtering (recommended: 1–3).
- ATR Period — Averaging period of the ATR (default: 10).
- Signals from Heikin Ashi Candles — Enable to compute signals from Heikin Ashi prices for smoother output.
- Show ATR Trailing Stop line — Show or hide the trailing stop line.
- Notification type — Choose your alert channel: None / Alert / Push (mobile app) / Email.
- Email subject — Custom subject when Email notifications are enabled.
Recommendations
- Symbols: All Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto.
- Timeframes: Works on all timeframes; M5 and higher are recommended for more stable signals.
- Best combined with: trend confirmation tools (EMA, market structure) or support/resistance zones to increase win rate.
Notes
This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits. Always apply proper money and risk management. Testing on a demo account before live trading is strongly recommended.