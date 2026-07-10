Twolf Receiver Multistation V226 MT5

Product Name: TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.26 (MT5)

[Subtitle: Automated Telegram Copier | Multi-Chart Isolated State | Smart Symbol Matcher]

📒🔑 IMPORTANT NOTICE: PLEASE READ BEFORE DOWNLOADING

TWolf Receiver MultiStation is strictly a Client-Side Receiver Station. It does not generate trading signals on its own. It acts as a high-speed execution bridge designed to catch and execute encrypted signals broadcasted from a Master Server.

To use this EA and receive copyrighted, high-win-rate signals, you MUST be an authorized member of the Astracodewolf VIP Community. Your personal Telegram ID acts as your digital license key. Unless your ID is whitelisted and activated by the Astracodewolf Master CRM, this EA will remain in "Awaiting Master" mode and will reject all unauthorized executions to protect your account. Think of it as a satellite dish—you need a subscription to the broadcasting network to watch the premium channels.

Introduction: The Ultimate Execution Bridge

Welcome to the most advanced client-side trade copier in the MQL5 ecosystem. TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.26 is engineered to flawlessly synchronize your personal MetaTrader 5 account with the Astracodewolf Master AI Signal network.

Designed for absolute ease of use, you do not need to create your own Telegram Bot or deal with complex API tokens. Simply input the designated broadcast channel and your authorized Telegram ID, and the MultiStation engine will parse, decrypt, and execute trades in milliseconds.

🔥 V2.26 Breakthrough: The MultiStation Architecture

Standard copiers break down when you try to run multiple instances or restart your terminal. Version 2.26 solves this with enterprise-grade architecture:

Isolated Binary State Recovery: You can now run multiple Receiver EAs on different charts to copy from different channels simultaneously. The EA writes its active order tickets into an isolated, encrypted .bin file specific to that channel. If your VPS restarts or MT5 crashes, the EA instantly recovers its state and reconnects to its managed trades without duplicating or abandoning positions.

Smart Symbol Matcher: Brokers have different naming conventions (e.g., EURUSD.m , XAUUSD_pro ). You no longer need to map symbols manually. The Receiver's AI automatically scans your broker's market watch and aligns the Master signal to your specific broker's prefix/suffix suffix structure.

Elite Security & License Tracking

As part of the Astracodewolf ecosystem, your security is paramount:

Encrypted Verification: The EA constantly scans the data stream for your specific Telegram ID.

Live VIP Countdown: The on-chart dashboard decrypts your VIP expiration timestamp provided by the Master Server. It displays exactly how many days and hours you have left on your subscription, automatically locking executions if the license expires.

Dynamic Risk Management

You retain absolute control over your capital. Choose how you want to mirror the Master's trades:

Fixed Lot Mode: Ideal for fixed-risk compounding. Execute every received signal at a static volume (e.g., 0.01 Lots) regardless of the Master's size.

Risk Multiplier Mode: Scale your risk proportionally. Set the multiplier to 1.0 to copy the exact volume, or 0.5 to take trades at half the risk of the Master account.

The "Dual Hemisphere" Dashboard

Monitor your connection and portfolio health in a single glance with our beautifully optimized UI:

Left Panel (System Health): Displays your live License Status, VIP Expiration countdown, selected Copy Mode, and real-time API Ping latency.

Right Panel (Client Metrics): Tracks your live Account Balance, Equity, total Floating PnL, and the exact number of active positions currently managed by the TWolf Receiver.

Installation & Crucial Setup Guide

Join the Community: Ensure you have joined the Astracodewolf VIP network and your Telegram ID has been registered by the Admin. Terminal Setup (CRITICAL): Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors .

Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" .

You MUST add this exact URL: https://t.me & https://api.telegram.org Launch: Attach the .ex5 file to any single chart (e.g., EURUSD M15). Inputs: * InpPublicChannel : Enter the broadcast channel (e.g., https://t.me/twolfreicever). InpMyTelegramID : Enter your numeric Telegram ID. Activate: Turn on Algo Trading. The dashboard will light up, verify your license, and begin awaiting the next master signal.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT ✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.