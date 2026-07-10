Twolf Receiver Multistation V226 MT5

Product Name: TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.26 (MT5)

[Subtitle: Automated Telegram Copier | Multi-Chart Isolated State | Smart Symbol Matcher]

📒🔑 IMPORTANT NOTICE: PLEASE READ BEFORE DOWNLOADING

TWolf Receiver MultiStation is strictly a Client-Side Receiver Station. It does not generate trading signals on its own. It acts as a high-speed execution bridge designed to catch and execute encrypted signals broadcasted from a Master Server.

To use this EA and receive copyrighted, high-win-rate signals, you MUST be an authorized member of the Astracodewolf VIP Community. Your personal Telegram ID acts as your digital license key. Unless your ID is whitelisted and activated by the Astracodewolf Master CRM, this EA will remain in "Awaiting Master" mode and will reject all unauthorized executions to protect your account. Think of it as a satellite dish—you need a subscription to the broadcasting network to watch the premium channels.

Introduction: The Ultimate Execution Bridge

Welcome to the most advanced client-side trade copier in the MQL5 ecosystem. TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.26 is engineered to flawlessly synchronize your personal MetaTrader 5 account with the Astracodewolf Master AI Signal network.

Designed for absolute ease of use, you do not need to create your own Telegram Bot or deal with complex API tokens. Simply input the designated broadcast channel and your authorized Telegram ID, and the MultiStation engine will parse, decrypt, and execute trades in milliseconds.

🔥 V2.26 Breakthrough: The MultiStation Architecture

Standard copiers break down when you try to run multiple instances or restart your terminal. Version 2.26 solves this with enterprise-grade architecture:

  • Isolated Binary State Recovery: You can now run multiple Receiver EAs on different charts to copy from different channels simultaneously. The EA writes its active order tickets into an isolated, encrypted .bin file specific to that channel. If your VPS restarts or MT5 crashes, the EA instantly recovers its state and reconnects to its managed trades without duplicating or abandoning positions.

  • Smart Symbol Matcher: Brokers have different naming conventions (e.g., EURUSD.m , XAUUSD_pro ). You no longer need to map symbols manually. The Receiver's AI automatically scans your broker's market watch and aligns the Master signal to your specific broker's prefix/suffix suffix structure.

Elite Security & License Tracking

As part of the Astracodewolf ecosystem, your security is paramount:

  • Encrypted Verification: The EA constantly scans the data stream for your specific Telegram ID.

  • Live VIP Countdown: The on-chart dashboard decrypts your VIP expiration timestamp provided by the Master Server. It displays exactly how many days and hours you have left on your subscription, automatically locking executions if the license expires.

Dynamic Risk Management

You retain absolute control over your capital. Choose how you want to mirror the Master's trades:

  • Fixed Lot Mode: Ideal for fixed-risk compounding. Execute every received signal at a static volume (e.g., 0.01 Lots) regardless of the Master's size.

  • Risk Multiplier Mode: Scale your risk proportionally. Set the multiplier to 1.0 to copy the exact volume, or 0.5 to take trades at half the risk of the Master account.

The "Dual Hemisphere" Dashboard

Monitor your connection and portfolio health in a single glance with our beautifully optimized UI:

  • Left Panel (System Health): Displays your live License Status, VIP Expiration countdown, selected Copy Mode, and real-time API Ping latency.

  • Right Panel (Client Metrics): Tracks your live Account Balance, Equity, total Floating PnL, and the exact number of active positions currently managed by the TWolf Receiver.

Installation & Crucial Setup Guide

  1. Join the Community: Ensure you have joined the Astracodewolf VIP network and your Telegram ID has been registered by the Admin.

  2. Terminal Setup (CRITICAL):

  3. Launch: Attach the .ex5 file to any single chart (e.g., EURUSD M15).

  4. Inputs: * InpPublicChannel : Enter the broadcast channel (e.g., https://t.me/twolfreicever).

    • InpMyTelegramID : Enter your numeric Telegram ID.

  5. Activate: Turn on Algo Trading. The dashboard will light up, verify your license, and begin awaiting the next master signal.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT ✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.

Рекомендуем также
Copy Trade Pro Receiver MT5
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Утилиты
Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA (FREE with Master EA) Receive Trades Automatically from Your Master Account Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA is a professional trade receiver designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically mirrors trades from the Copy Trade PRO Master EA with fast execution, intelligent symbol matching, and flexible risk management.    Telegram Support Link :   @GoldBotXSupport Need help or have questions? Contact me on WhatsApp:      https://wa.me/447378910922 This Slave EA is complete
FREE
MetaToolsLab Cloud Copier For MT5 Master EA
Mr Valentin Michel Draperi
Утилиты
Copy your MT5 trades to accounts anywhere in the world with the   MetaToolsLab Master EA . Unlike local copiers that only work between terminals on the   same   PC or VPS, MetaToolsLab uses a secure cloud relay — so you can broadcast your trades to followers across   different computers, VPS providers, brokers, and continents , with   sub-second delivery   and   no broker passwords . Whether you're a signal provider, a multi-account trader, or an account manager, the Master EA installs in about
FREE
RandomChoice
Aleksei Lesnikov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Эксперт, способный приносить прибыль при открытии позиций случайным образом. Показывает хорошие результаты при долгосрочном трейдинге – на периодах от H12. Особенности Доступен полностью автоматический режим работы. Открытие позиций производится случайным образом. Применяется Мартингейл – в случае, если предыдущая позиция закрылась с убытком, текущая открывается с объемом, компенсирующим данный убыток.   Параметры Mode – режим работы Эксперта: Automatic – автоматический (рекомендуется); Manual
FREE
KC Trade Copier Pro
Kaan Caliskan
Утилиты
KC Trade Copier Pro is the ultimate local trade copying solution designed for high-performance trading on MetaTrader 5. Engineered for speed and reliability, it allows you to replicate trades between multiple accounts on the same PC or VPS with near-zero latency (1-5ms) . Whether you are a Prop Firm trader managing multiple funded accounts, a portfolio manager, or a scalper requiring instant execution, KC Trade Copier Pro offers a professional alternative to expensive monthly subscription servi
Copy Trader Pro FAST 1 MT5
Ata Dandul
Утилиты
CopyTrader Pro FAST MT5 — FREE Real-Time Trade Copier | MT4 ↔ MT5 Cross-Platform | 20ms Latency CopyTrader Pro FAST is a professional trade copier Expert Advisor that copies trades between MetaTrader terminals in real time using a high-speed file-based communication system. No VPS, no network setup, no DLL — just attach and copy. FREE VERSION : Copies up to 1 trade at a time. Upgrade to Full version for unlimited copying. Key Features 20ms refresh rate — independent of tick arrival, uses
FREE
Prop Firm Recovery System
Mario Sommerhalder
Утилиты
This expert basically copies all trades from a prop trading account to a private live account (Master Slave Copier). USP! What it makes unique is the fact, that this EA can revert the trades and calculate orignal lots in way, that you earn money for every lost prop firm challange trade. For example:   If you lose a 100K challange and you paid 500$ for it, the EA recovers those losses on your private live account. If you win the challange, sure, you lost around 500$ on your private live account b
CopyIQ
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Утилиты
CopyIQ mirrors your trades between MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same Windows PC - one source account feeding as many receiver accounts as you need. Everything happens locally on the one machine: no VPS, no DLLs, and no internet link between terminals to lag or break. A trade on your source account reaches every receiver in milliseconds. CopyIQ was built by studying where other local copiers let traders down - copies that arrive late, lot sizes that ignore the receiving account, symbols
Trade Panel Master
Arnaud Leytens
Утилиты
TRADE PANEL MASTER — Know Your Risk Before You Click Open your chart. See your panel. Trade with confidence. Before you click Buy or Sell, Trade Panel Master shows you  exactly what you risk, what you gain, and your R:R ratio —  in real time. No mental math. No surprises. FEATURES - Lot sizing with real-time margin display - SL & TP in 3 modes: Points / Money / Price - Au
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Утилиты
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
Remote Trade Receiver MT5
Rashed Samir
Утилиты
Free Slave Version – Remote Trade Receiver MT5. This is the FREE Slave version of our professional Remote Trade Copier system. It allows you to receive trades from a Master account running our full Copy Trade solution. Designed for simplicity and reliability, this version is read-only and cannot send trades or operate independently. Key Features: One-click setup – simply connect to the Master. Fast and accurate order copying. Supports all symbols, order types, and brokers. Minimal resource us
FREE
Local Account Monitor MT5
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Local Account Monitor MT5 is a read-only local monitoring utility for traders who run multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same PC or the same Windows VPS . It combines Agent mode and Dashboard mode so you can monitor local accounts from one place, spot stale terminals quickly, review account health states, and inspect risk details without switching between many terminals. Public channel:   CLICK HERE What it is for Monitoring multiple local MT5 terminals from one dashboard Quickly identifying
FREE
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Утилиты
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Copy Trade Client Pro MT5
Dechathorn Meetip
Утилиты
Server Link >> h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160109 CopyTrade Slave is a lightweight, reliable local trade copier for MetaTrader 5 that mirrors positions from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts using a fast shared-file mechanism. It is designed for signal providers, account managers, and traders who need precise synchronization of trades with flexible delay and lot control. ​ Main concept Role: Works as the Slave side of a local copy trading setup and receives trades fr
Trade Mirror Follower
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Утилиты
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Master here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133891 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.56 (27)
Утилиты
Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
Ultimate Gold Hybrid
Md Atiqur Rahman
Эксперты
Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
FREE
SFG Grid Manager and Mirror for MT5
Alan Gilberto Pirovino
Утилиты
SFG Grid Manager MT5 – Умная Сетка и Система Зеркального Управления SFG Grid Manager MT5 — это профессиональный автоматический менеджер сетки, который отслеживает уже существующую позицию (открытую вручную или другим советником) и открывает усредняющую сделку на каждом заданном шаге (GridPips). Когда основная позиция закрывается или исчезает, все сеточные ордера, открытые менеджером, автоматически закрываются. Совместим с любыми брокерами, поддерживающими типы счетов Netting и Hedging , полно
Trade Copier Professional MT5
Tola Moses Hector
Утилиты
Trade Copier Professional — Локальное решение для копирования сделок  Trade Copier Professional — это надёжная локальная система копирования сделок для MetaTrader 4/5. Она позволяет трейдерам мгновенно дублировать позиции на нескольких счетах на одном компьютере, оснащена встроенными средствами безопасности и профессиональной панелью управления.   Обзор   Советник работает в режимах Master и Slave из одного файла, с лёгким переключением. Сделки могут копироваться между терминалами MT4 и MT5 бе
GOM Trade Manager
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
Утилиты
GOM Trade Manager helps you execute trades the way you want it. Works on all instruments Forex, Commodities, & Crypto. It helps you with lot calculations, spread addition and balance calculations so you can just focus on actual trading. For full automatic planned management, stackable triggers and spread widening protection >> check out GOM Trade Manager Pro . ------------------------------------------NOTABLE FEATURES------------------------------------------ You set everything based on bid
FREE
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Утилиты
Менеджер символов или Сеточный менеджер, разработан для группировки ордеров в одну позицию (по символу и по направлению). Эта утилита будет полезна сеточникам и мультивалютникам, тем у кого может быть открыто множество ордеров по нескольким парам. Вы сможете видеть общее количество лотов, общую прибыль, и устанавливать виртуальные стоплосс и тейкпрфит. Для установки реального ТП (или СЛ) необходимо сначала задать виртуальное значение, а затем ввести в этой ячейке команду: "set". Если вы хотите
Opening EA Start Edition
Markus Bischoff
5 (3)
Утилиты
Opening EA - Start Edition Is a tool to trade the OpeningStrategy! The Opening EA is a semi-automated EA for MetaTrader 5! This means that the trader must actively start the EA using the Start button and stop it using the Stop button. This EA pursues an opening strategy which, at the start of trading, e.g. on the DAX or Nasdaq, etc., opens a trading channel with predefined TP's (TakeProfit). Two pending orders with the same lot size are set at the beginning. As soon as one of the pending order
FREE
Aegis DAX Scalper EA
Damiano Donatello
Эксперты
Aegis DAX Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on GER40/DAX40. The system combines a M5 trend filter with M1 pullback entries, RSI confirmation, candle structure analysis, spread filtering, volatility filtering and automated trade management. The EA does not use grid, martingale or recovery basket logic. Each trade is opened with a real stop loss and managed through break-even and trailing stop rules. Version 1.01 includes improved compatibility with di
SR Runner
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Эксперты
TR SR RUNNER PRO MT5 is an Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5. It is based on market structure, support and resistance, breakout confirmation, retest entries, trend filtering, and structured trade management. The system waits for a confirmed breakout from a support or resistance zone, then looks for a retest before opening a trade. This helps avoid many impulsive breakout entries and keeps the strategy focused on cleaner continuation setups. Main Features - Support and resistance based ma
N1DrawDown
Bruno Alexandre Azevedo Dantas
Эксперты
https://www.sendspace.com/file/hrxcew - REPORT TEST DOWNLOAD TESTED ON GBPUSD/ AND EURUSD  LOGIC:  Moving Averages Crossover, Macd Historigram and Adx  TRADING SIZE LOTS: (MARTINGALE)  OPENING LOTS START: 0.10 ADD/WINING POSITION: 0.05 PROTECTED ALWAYS WITH STOPLOSS, MAX STOPLOSS LIMITS AND TRAILING STOPS TRADE WITH RIGHT RULES /////N!%Drawdown?? ///// really ?? you will want something like that for sure.... ALWAYS TRYING CHANGE THE MOTHERFUCKER GAME ...... by: WeeDFoX4_20PT fire like ALWA
FREE
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
ИНДИКАТОР ОТОБРАЖЕНИЯ ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЫ И ОБЩЕЙ ПРИБЫЛИ ИДЕАЛЬНО ДЛЯ ЖИВОЙ ТОРГОВЛИ И ДЕМОНСТРАЦИИ ЭКРАНА Разработан специально для дейтрейдеров, скальперов и прямых трансляций торговых сессий Этот профессиональный индикатор обеспечивает отображение цены в реальном времени и комплексное отслеживание прибыли непосредственно на вашем графике - необходим для высокочастотной торговли и прямых торговых трансляций. КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ ОСОБЕННОСТИ ОТОБРАЖЕНИЕ ЦЕНЫ В РЕАЛЬНОМ ВРЕМЕНИ Обновление текущей цены бид каждую
FREE
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
KD MTF Dashboard
Dien Du Khanh Duong
Индикаторы
KD_MTFDashboard — Multi-Timeframe Indicator Confirmation, One Glance KD Trading Suite — Trade with Context. Not Guesswork. Purpose Trend and momentum rarely tell the full story on just one timeframe. A bullish signal on M15 means a lot more — or a lot less — depending on what H1 and H4 are showing. Most traders know this, but checking it manually means flipping between charts and trying to hold five numbers in your head at once. KD_MTFDashboard exists to remove that friction: one table, live
FREE
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Утилиты
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Guardian Copier
Brahim Ben Abla
Утилиты
Guardian Copier – защищённый локальный копировщик сделок для MT5, с защитой от просадки для проп-фирм и фондированных счетов. СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА – ПЕРВЫЕ 10 КОПИЙ: Guardian Copier начинается с 99 $. После первых 10 копий: 149 $, финальная цена 199 $. Аренда 35 $/месяц для тех, кто хочет сначала прогнать его через полный цикл счёта. Большинство локальных копировщиков делают одно: копируют. Guardian Copier делает два: копирует ваши сделки между терминалами MetaTrader 5 на одной машине – и накладывает
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% !    Всего $30 вместо $50 за бессрочную версию!   Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22/08 HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание    ::    demo-версия    ::   60-sec-video-description Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
Другие продукты этого автора
Solar Abyss Twinforge AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Solar Abyss Twinforge AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hybrid Volatility System | Mean-Reversion & Trend | Silent Fortress Core] Introduction Solar Abyss Twinforge AI is a dual-engine trading system that adapts to market states instantly. It is built to solve the oldest problem in trading: "Trend bots fail in ranging markets, and Range bots fail in trending markets." The Twinforge Sensor monitors volatility in real-time. If the market is quiet, it a
Obsidian Lantern Syndicate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Obsidian Lantern Syndicate (MT5) [Subtitle: Alligator Trend | Fractal Breakout | Money Flow MFI] Introduction Obsidian Lantern Syndicate is an elite trading system that integrates Chaos Theory (Bill Williams) with modern Volume Flow analysis. It illuminates the market using "The Lantern" (Alligator Indicator) to define the trend structure, identifies precision entry points via "The Obsidian" (Fractals), and filters everything through "T
Aether GannFlow TriConfirm Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 (MT4) [Subtitle: CCI Pullback | EMA Trend | Margin Guard Protection] Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system built on the robust "TriConfirm" stack. It eliminates guesswork by requiring three distinct market layers to align before executing a trade: Trend, Momentum, and Trigger. Designed for MT4 stability, it features an advanced "Margin-Guard" engine to dy
Aether GannFlow Scalper Market
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether GannFlow – Scalper Market v2 (MT4) [Subtitle: Gann Fan Logic | Trend Pullback | Margin Guard Protection] Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight M5/M15 scalping system that bridges the gap between classical momentum trading and geometric market analysis. It combines a robust EMA Trend + RSI Pullback engine with the unique directional filter of the Gann Fan . Designed for stability on MT4, it features a "Margin-Guard" proce
Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro (MT4) [Subtitle: Wave 3 Hunter | Fib 0.618 Retracement | Margin Guard] Introduction Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system designed to automate the classic Elliott Wave theory. Instead of complex wave counting, it uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the high-probability 1-2-3 Structure and targets the Wave 3 impulse. Engineered for MT4 stability, it feat
Dorothy Web Spider V292 Smart Adaptive Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider V292 (MT4) [Subtitle: Smart Adaptive Scalper | USD Grid Jitter | Aether Engine] Introduction Dorothy Web Spider V292 represents the next generation of grid scalping, powered by the lightweight Aether-Engine . Unlike static grid systems that fail when market conditions change, Dorothy utilizes "Adaptive Tuning" to dynamically adjust RSI thresholds and Grid spacing based on real-time ADX strength and ATR volatility. A s
TempestLightning Elliott Wave Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: TempestLightning – Elliott Wave Pro (MT4) [Subtitle: ZigZag Wave 3 Hunter | Market Health Monitor | USD Risk Logic] Introduction TempestLightning is a professional trading system designed to automate the complex Elliott Wave theory. Instead of guessing wave counts, this EA uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the classic 1-2-3 structure and targets the highly profitable Wave 3 impulse. Stacked with a multi-factor filter engine
Inferno Storm v17 Final
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm v1. 7 Final (MT4) [Subtitle: M15 Scalper | Supertrend & Donchian | Market-Safe Execution] Introduction Inferno Storm v1.7 is a specialized M15 Scalping System developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It combines trend-following discipline with breakout and pullback mechanics. Unlike standard MT4 bots that often fail on ECN brokers due to execution errors, Inferno Storm features a Market-Safe Architecture . It execute
Permafrost Sentinel Cryostasis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Permafrost Sentinel (MT4) [Subtitle: Multi-Mode M15 Scalper | Cryostasis Logic | Smart Pyramiding] Introduction Permafrost Sentinel is an M15 multi-mode scalper built with an "ice-core mindset. " It freezes market noise, maintains cold discipline, and executes trades only when market conditions hit the perfect "Freeze Point. " Unlike static strategies, this EA auto-shifts between three dynamic engines: Trend , Squeeze , and Mean-Reversi
Emerald Jungle BandMaster
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Emerald Jungle BandMaster (MT4) [Subtitle: Multi-Strategy Bollinger | TP/SL Sealing Protocol | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction The financial market is a jungle. To survive, you need adaptability and strict discipline. Emerald Jungle BandMaster (EJBM) is a specialized M15 Expert Advisor that brings order to chaos. It dynamically switches between three core strategies: Trend Pullback , Squeeze Breakout , and Mean-Reversion . Its unique sell
Dorothy Web Spider V297I4 HydraFlow Autopilot
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider (MT4) [Subtitle: HydraFlow Autopilot | Volatility Trap Grid | FireShield Safety] Introduction Dorothy Web Spider (DWS) is not a rigid traditional Expert Advisor. It is an automated trading assistant operating on the "Spider Web" mechanism combined with "HydraFlow" logic . Instead of chasing price with market orders, Dorothy automatically scans market volatility and places smart Pending Orders ("Price Traps") at strate
Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI [Subtitle: Volatility Breakout | Keltner Channels | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Crimson Volcanic Overlord is an algorithmic trading solution engineered on the principles of Volatility Breakout logic. Unlike strategies that attempt to predict reversals in ranging markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) identifies periods of price consolidation (The Volcano) and executes trades only when a high-momentum trend is c
Nebula Drifter Eclipse AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Nebula Drifter Eclipse (MT5) [Subtitle: Trend Pullback | Dual EMA Cloud | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Nebula Drifter Eclipse is an algorithmic trading solution engineered to capitalize on "Mean Reversion" opportunities within established market trends. Designed for professional application, this Expert Advisor (EA) avoids chasing breakouts. Instead, it mathematically identifies temporary price deviations (pullbacks) to execute entries
Quantum Howl Seraph AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (Standard MQL5 Optimized) Product Name: Quantum Howl Seraph [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | MFI Volume Filter | Time-Decay Exit] Introduction Price is the vehicle, but Volume is the fuel. Most breakout strategies fail because they trade on "empty tanks"—price moves without volume support. Quantum Howl Seraph is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to capture high-probability volatility explosions by combining Price Compression (Donchian) with Money Flow analysis (MF
Silent Oracle Reverb AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Silent Oracle Reverb [Subtitle: Mean Reversion Sniper | Keltner Channel | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction In a noisy market, Silent Oracle Reverb does not overtrade. It observes. Built on the "Rubber Band Theory, " this Expert Advisor exploits the inevitable snap-back of price action. When the market is overextended beyond the Keltner Channels and the Oracle indicator (RSI 2) signals exhaustion, the system executes a sniper entry to captur
Ashen Mirage Protocol AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ashen Mirage Protocol [Subtitle: False Breakout Sniper | Bollinger Reversion | Prop Firm Ready] Introduction Ashen Mirage Protocol is a specialized algorithmic trading system developed to capitalize on "False Breakouts" and "Liquidity Grabs" in the market. Unlike trend-following systems that often enter late, Ashen Mirage adopts a Contrarian approach. It waits for the market to overextend into extreme zones (The Mirage), identifies mome
Digital Web Sovereign AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Digital Web Sovereign (MT5) [Subtitle: Ichimoku Trend Grid | ATR Dynamic Web | Basket Profit] Introduction Most Grid systems fail for one reason: They fight the trend until the account blows up. Digital Web Sovereign is engineered to fix this flaw. It is not a blind grid machine. It acts as a "Sovereign" ruler, only engaging the market when backed by the powerful Ichimoku Cloud . It deploys "The Web" (Dynamic Grid) to catch price correc
Vortex Nomad Aegis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Vortex Nomad Aegis [Subtitle: KAMA Trend | Vortex Energy | Aegis Elasticity Shield] Introduction Vortex Nomad Aegis is a scientific trend-following system designed with a built-in safety mechanism: Price Elasticity Check . Most trend bots fail because they buy at the top (FOMO) just before a pullback. This EA solves that problem using the "Aegis Shield"—a dynamic filter that blocks entries when the price is mathematically "overextended"
The Momentum Cluster Neural
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: The Momentum Cluster Neural [Subtitle: 5-Indicator Voting Consensus | Chandelier Exit | Trend Following] Introduction Why rely on a single indicator when you can harness the wisdom of the crowd? The Momentum Cluster Neural is a scientific trend-following system based on Consensus Logic . It acts as a central neural hub, aggregating signals from the 5 most powerful momentum indicators in technical analysis ( The Big 5 ). Trades are execu
Golden Bitcoin Nexus
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Golden Bitcoin Nexus (MT5) [Subtitle: Elastic Grid System | Crypto-Gold Recovery | Volume Limit Fix] Introduction High-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) are graveyard for traditional static grid EAs. Golden Bitcoin Nexus acts differently. It employs an "Elastic Grid" architecture derived from ATR volatility. This allows the system to breathe during massive market spikes and strike with precision during consolidat
Ironwind Echoes AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ironwind Echoes (MT5) [Subtitle: Lag-Free TEMA | RVI Resonance | Kinetic ATR Exit] Introduction In trend trading, Lag is the enemy. Traditional Moving Averages are often too slow to react. Ironwind Echoes utilizes the power of TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) to eliminate lag. Combined with the RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , it forms a "Kinetic Resonance" system that enters trades only when price velocity and trend direction align
Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name:   Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 (MT5) [Subtitle: KAMA Trend Filter | Phantom Fractal Zones | Smart Margin Fix] Introduction   The market is driven by hidden levels that most traders ignore.   Phantom Circuit Overlord   is a specialized Trend-Following system designed to hunt these "Phantom Zones." Instead of static support/resistance, it identifies historical Fractals and expands them using ATR volatility to create a dynamic "Ghost Zone
Wildbone Crimson Choir AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Wildbone Crimson Choir (MT5) [Subtitle: Structural Breakout | Harmonic RVI-MFI | Fortress Guard Logic] Introduction The market is a chaotic choir. To profit, you must identify the moments when all voices sing in harmony. Wildbone Crimson Choir is a scientific Structural Breakout System. It defines the market's "Wildbone" using Envelopes and executes trades only when confirmed by the "Crimson Choir" (Harmonic synchronization of RVI, MFI,
Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hexagonal Mean-Reversion | Bollinger Touch | The Great Wall Safety] Introduction Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI is a precision-engineered Mean Reversion system designed to capture high-probability reversals at market extremes. Unlike trend-following bots that get chopped up in ranging markets, Hexstorm thrives on volatility. It utilizes a "Hexagonal Touch" logic—waiting for price to pierce the Bolling
Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | Ichimoku Cloud | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI is an advanced Trend-Following system designed to capture massive market expansions. It combines the ancient wisdom of the Druid (Ichimoku Cloud Trend Filter) with the precision of the Hollowgate (Donchian Channel Breakout). The result is a strategy that ignores market noise and only engages when
Aether Fang Nightbloom AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether Fang Nightbloom (MT5) [Subtitle: Keltner Compression | Force Impulse | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Aether Fang Nightbloom is a specialized volatility breakout system designed to hunt the most explosive market moves: Volatility Expansions . Unlike standard breakout bots that buy every high, this EA waits for the market to enter a state of deep "Compression" (The Nightbloom) before striking. It combines Keltner Channels (T
Chaos Manuscript Oracle AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Chaos Manuscript Oracle (MT5) [Subtitle: Fractal Prediction | Ichimoku Cloud | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Chaos Manuscript Oracle is a visionary trading system that attempts to decode the market's hidden structure using Fractal Geometry. It acts as an Oracle , peering into the future using the Ichimoku Cloud , while deciphering the past using a deep Fractal Manuscript . By combining these two timelines with the raw energy of the A
Marble Tempest Runemaker AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Marble Tempest Runemaker (MT5) [Subtitle: Rolling Momentum | Volatility Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Marble Tempest Runemaker is a unique "Cyclic Decoding" trading system that treats market price as a rolling object influenced by gravity (Trends) and storms (Volatility). It combines the structural precision of "The Marble" (Parabolic SAR) with the momentum-decoding power of "The Rune" (CCI), all filtered through "The Tempes
Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI (MT5) [Subtitle: TEMA Velocity | Volatility Bloom | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI is an elite trend-following system designed to capture high-velocity market moves while filtering out the noise of indecision. It operates on a sophisticated "Life Cycle" logic: It waits for the trend to be forged ( The Ghostforge ), confirms the market is expanding ( The Bloom ), and enters precis
Moonlit Bastion Nomicon AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Moonlit Bastion Nomicon (MT5) [Subtitle: Bollinger Reversion | RSI/ADX Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Moonlit Bastion Nomicon is a precision Mean Reversion system built for extreme market conditions. It visualizes the market as a fortress ( The Bastion ) surrounded by volatility. It uses a high-deviation Bollinger Band (3.0) to define the "Walls," consults a strict rulebook ( The Nomicon ) of RSI/ADX to confirm exhaustion, an
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв