Double Band Reversal
- 专家
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Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- 版本: 1.2
- 更新: 13 七月 2026
- 激活: 10
Double Band Reversal EA MT4
Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376351?source=Site+Profile
Minimum trading account : 100 $
Charts : AUDUSD 15m , EURUSD 15m , CADCHF 1H , EURCAD 1H , EURGBP 1H
Broker : any
No Grid, No Martingale.
No fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit (EA will Enter and Exit trades by indicator signal).
EA will run only 1 trade per direction on 1 chart.
EA uses 2 Bollinger Bands Indicators , Price action and HL calculations for calculating overpriced areas.
ADX Indicator uses as filter.
Important Note : use the EA only on designated charts and timeframes !
starting price for 5 first copies