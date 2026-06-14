Trade Panel and Risk Manager by FundedOps MT5

Trade Panel and Risk Manager by FundedOps is a professional on-chart control panel that puts fast, precise, rule-based trade execution and management one click away. Built for discretionary and funded/prop traders who want tight control over risk on every trade — without the manual lot math, the scattered shortcuts, or the missed management steps.





It works across all markets — forex, indices, metals, commodities and crypto — on any timeframe, and on both netting and hedging accounts.





This is a manual trading tool. It executes only what you click — it does not auto-trade.





WHY TRADERS USE IT

• Size every position to an exact risk in one click — no spreadsheet, no mental math

• Plan trades visually on the chart before you commit

• Automate the repetitive management — break-even, partial profits, trailing — on your own rules

• Stay inside daily loss limits with a built-in monitor (ideal for funded accounts)

• Execute, close, and reverse faster than the standard order window allows





PRECISE POSITION SIZING

• Three sizing modes: percent of account, fixed money risk, or fixed lots

• Risk from Equity or Balance, with commission factored in

• Lot size calculated automatically from your stop distance

• On-the-fly Risk% and SL-pips overrides from the panel (INPUT RISK / INPUT PIPS)





VISUAL TRADE PLANNING — ORDER PREP

• Drag TP and SL lines directly on the chart

• Live read-out per line: pips, profit/loss in account currency, % of account, risk:reward, and calculated lot size

• Market or Pending mode with automatic Stop/Limit detection from where you place the entry

• LOCK PRICE trails the whole setup with the market

• SWITCH flips Buy/Sell instantly while preserving your pip distances

• ENTER executes the prepared trade





ONE-CLICK EXECUTION

• OPEN TRADE — market or pending, sized to your risk

• Multiple entries per signal with optional split-risk across them

• DOUBLE ORDER — duplicate open positions sized to current risk

• Instant Buy / Instant Sell (assignable to FN buttons)





AUTOMATED TRADE MANAGEMENT (on your terms)

• AUTO BE — automatic break-even with a draggable trigger line per position; optional risk:reward re-target; trigger on chart price or include spread

• PARTIAL TP — multi-level take-profit from draggable lines (set any distances, e.g. 15,30,50); close a chosen % at each level; optional move-to-break-even and RR re-target on hit

• PARTIAL SL — scale out of a position with an RR re-target

• SL @ entry (break-even); SL in profit (fixed pips or previous High/Low trail)

• TARGET @default / @1:x — set take-profit by risk:reward in one click

• Configurable alerts on Partial TP, Partial SL and Auto BE





ONE-CLICK CLOSING AND REVERSAL

• CLOSE FULL / HALF / CUSTOM %

• Close all trades in profit, or all trades in loss

• REVERSE open positions

• DELETE all pending orders





3 CONFIGURABLE FN BUTTONS

Map the FN, FN1 and FN2 buttons to the actions you use most: trail to previous High/Low, Partial SL, Instant Buy, Instant Sell, Reverse, SL at 1:1, reset planning lines, close all in profit, close all in loss, or delete pending orders.





BUILT-IN RISK DISCIPLINE

• Daily Trading Limits window: trades per day, cumulative loss %, max single-trade loss %, and live day P&L — each shown against your own limits and color-coded as you approach them

• On-chart pip and PnL counter (per position and combined total; current symbol or all symbols)

• Live info strip under the panel: Risk, Pips, Lots, Direction, Risk:Reward

• Designed with funded-account and prop-firm rules in mind





MADE FOR DAILY USE

• Draggable, scalable (SZ +/-) and minimizable panel

• Two color themes; lockable layout (NUM) to prevent mis-clicks

• Crisp 2x supersampled rendering

• Settings and toggles persist across timeframe changes





BROKER-SAFE BY DESIGN

• Automatically respects the broker's minimum stop distance (stops level)

• Checks trading permissions and warns if AutoTrading is off

• Broker-agnostic pip detection; input validation on startup

• Safe to run on multiple charts at once





COMPATIBILITY

• MetaTrader 5 — netting and hedging accounts

• Any symbol and any timeframe

• A MetaTrader 4 version is available as a separate product





GETTING STARTED

• Attach the panel to any chart and enable AutoTrading

• Set your risk mode and value in the inputs (or use INPUT RISK on the panel)

• Click ORDER PREP, drag your TP/SL, then ENTER — or use OPEN TRADE for instant entries





Every feature is configurable through the inputs — magic number, comment, slippage, commission, risk:reward values, partial-TP distances, alerts, colors, daily limits, and more.





Questions or feature requests? Leave a comment or send me a message — I respond quickly. If anything does not behave as expected on your broker, let me know and I will help.





Tags: Trade Panel, Trade Manager, Trading Panel, Risk Manager, Position Size Calculator, Lot Size Calculator, Risk Management, Money Management, Manual Trading, Trade Assistant, Order Management, Partial Close, Partial Take Profit, Break Even, Auto Break Even, Risk Reward, One Click Trading, Close All, Reverse Position, Daily Loss Limit, Prop Firm, Funded Account, Pip Counter