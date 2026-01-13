Stop Loss Manager MT4 J26

Stop Loss Manager - Precision Risk Management for MetaTrader



Precision Risk Management - enhance your trading strategy with intelligent stop-loss automation. Minimize risk, maximize control, and secure profits with professional-grade trailing methods.

What It Offers: Automatic stop loss detection and management for all manual trades using five proven professional trailing methods: Market Trailing (recent candlestick-based), ATR Trailing (volatility-adjusted), Parabolic SAR Trailing (trend-following), Fixed Distance Trailing (constant pip distance), and Breakeven Trailing (entry price protection).

Key Benefits:

Automatically detects new positions and sets initial stop losses instantly

Protects trading capital from catastrophic losses during unexpected market events

Removes emotional decision-making by automating risk management

Works with desktop and mobile MetaTrader trades simultaneously

Manages all trades on the current symbol regardless of how they were opened

How It Works: Attach the Stop Loss Manager to any chart and trade normally. The application automatically detects every trade you open and immediately applies intelligent stop loss management based on your selected trailing method. Works seamlessly with trades opened from mobile devices. Compatible with all timeframes, currency pairs, and brokers.

Documentation and Support

For detailed and personal support, feel free to contact us or leave a comment here. Find the complete documentation linked in our profile.